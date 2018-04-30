Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2015-2018 & 2023

The report predicts the global portable ultrasound devices market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The study on portable ultrasound devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on portable ultrasound devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global portable ultrasound devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global portable ultrasound devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market



4. Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Type of Device

4.1. Handheld Ultrasound Devices

4.2. Mobile Ultrasound Devices



5. Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Type of Application

5.1. Cardiovascular

5.2. Obstetrics/Gynaecology

5.3. Gastro

5.4. Musculoskeletal

5.5. Point Of Care/others



6. Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Region 2017-2023



7. Companies Covered



Analogic Corporation

Hitachi Healthcare

Fukuda

Mindray

Toshiba Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medical

Siemens Healthcare

Sonosite/Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-portable-ultrasound-devices-market-2015-2018--2023-300638930.html

