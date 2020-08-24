Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market size is expected to reach $193.8 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The UV sanitization box is an automatic disinfectant chamber that sanitizes small items such as mobile phones, watches, rings, currency notes, masks, and key rings, providing protection against germs, bacteria, and viruses on the surface of objects. The UV sterilization box is a portable 9-watt Ultraviolet-C light chamber designed in a particular manner that helps to disinfect and sanitize small objects within three minutes of use. The application of UVC light at an appropriate wavelength of 260nm-280 nm helps to disinfect objects against various bacteria and viruses.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953653/?utm_source=PRN





Factors driving market growth raise questions about rising levels of infectious diseases, low power consumption, and ease of portability for cleaning small objects in the home and commercial spaces. The increasing incidence of infections in hospitals, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the number of surgical operations is rising the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes. Consumers on the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes are more likely to buy such items as a result of growing awareness of the existence of various germs, bacteria, and possible viruses that cause human disease. UV portable sanitizing boxes are becoming increasingly popular due to their non-toxic and environmentally friendly nature. UV sanitizing is a dry sanitizing method and is used by both the residential and commercial sectors.



Increasing customer awareness of the number of infectious bacteria found in everyday products is serving as a key driver for increasing the adoption of portable UV sanitizing boxes. New products are introduced to enable companies to gain market share in the market. For example, in April 2020, Totallee launched a UV phone sanitizer with features such as the killing of germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays, a dual bulb for maximum cleaning, and a charging facility.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PhoneSoap LLC, Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV), HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), LovingCase (Nuoweir Company), Munchkin, Inc., ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Phone Tub Limited, Coospider UVC, Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., and 59S Company.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Residential and



• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Online and



• Offline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PhoneSoap LLC



• Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV)



• HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC)



• LovingCase (Nuoweir Company)



• Munchkin, Inc.



• ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.



• Phone Tub Limited



• Coospider UVC



• Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.



• 59S Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953653/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

