Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Application, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market size is expected to reach $193.8 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors driving market growth raise questions about rising levels of infectious diseases, low power consumption, and ease of portability for cleaning small objects in the home and commercial spaces. The increasing incidence of infections in hospitals, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the number of surgical operations is rising the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes.



Consumers on the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes are more likely to buy such items as a result of growing awareness of the existence of various germs, bacteria, and possible viruses that cause human disease. UV portable sanitizing boxes are becoming increasingly popular due to their non-toxic and environmentally friendly nature. UV sanitizing is a dry sanitizing method and is used by both the residential and commercial sectors.



Increasing customer awareness of the number of infectious bacteria found in everyday products is serving as a key driver for increasing the adoption of portable UV sanitizing boxes. New products are introduced to enable companies to gain market share in the market. For example, in April 2020, Totallee launched a UV phone sanitizer with features such as the killing of germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays, a dual bulb for maximum cleaning, and a charging facility.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PhoneSoap LLC, Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV), HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), LovingCase (Nuoweir Company), Munchkin, Inc., ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Phone Tub Limited, Coospider UVC, Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., and 59S Company.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Application

3.1 Global Residential Market by Region

3.2 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Online Market by Region

4.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market by Region

5.1 North America Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

5.2 Europe Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

5.4 LAMEA Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 PhoneSoap LLC

6.2 Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV)

6.3 HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co. LLC)

6.4 LovingCase (Nuoweir Company)

6.5 Munchkin, Inc.

6.6 ANPEI Smart Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

6.7 Phone Tub Limited

6.8 Coospider UVC

6.9 Guangdong Liangyueliang Photoelectric Technology Co. Ltd.

6.10 59S Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duchq0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

