Global Portfolio Management Software Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portfolio Management Software Market by Module, Industry, Deployment, Organisation Size - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portfolio Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 3.77 billion in 2022, USD 4.24 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.41% to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased need of accuracy and efficiency of resources

Exponential use of cloud computing software in enterprises

Government initiatives for business digitalization

Restraints

Risk of security and privacy of the organizational data

High cost of programs with less ROI

Opportunities

Innovation in project portfolio management such as mobile applications based PPM solutions

Increased penetration of IOT-based infrastructure

Challenges

High complexity involved in portfolio management software solutions

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Portfolio Management Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Portfolio Management Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Module, the market is studied across Capital Planning, Portfolio Analysis & Reporting, and Strategic Planning. The Strategic Planning is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Education is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Organisation Size, the market is studied across Freelancers, Large Enterprises, and SMEs. The Freelancers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe , Middle East & Africa .

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Portfolio Management Software Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Companies Mentioned

Anfield Capital Pty Ltd

Beiley Software, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

CoStar Realty Information, Inc.

Croesus

FinFolio

Informer Technologies, Inc.

Infosoft Private Limited

Miles Software

MProfit Software Private Limited

Otto-Williams Ltd.

Personal Capital Corporation

Planview, Inc.

QUANT IX SOFTWARE, Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

