Global Portfolio Management Software Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portfolio Management Software Market by Module, Industry, Deployment, Organisation Size - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portfolio Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 3.77 billion in 2022, USD 4.24 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.41% to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased need of accuracy and efficiency of resources
  • Exponential use of cloud computing software in enterprises
  • Government initiatives for business digitalization

Restraints

  • Risk of security and privacy of the organizational data
  • High cost of programs with less ROI

Opportunities

  • Innovation in project portfolio management such as mobile applications based PPM solutions
  • Increased penetration of IOT-based infrastructure

Challenges

  • High complexity involved in portfolio management software solutions

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Portfolio Management Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Portfolio Management Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

  • Based on Module, the market is studied across Capital Planning, Portfolio Analysis & Reporting, and Strategic Planning. The Strategic Planning is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Education is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Organisation Size, the market is studied across Freelancers, Large Enterprises, and SMEs. The Freelancers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Portfolio Management Software Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Companies Mentioned

  • Anfield Capital Pty Ltd
  • Beiley Software, Inc.
  • BlackRock, Inc.
  • CoStar Realty Information, Inc.
  • Croesus
  • FinFolio
  • Informer Technologies, Inc.
  • Infosoft Private Limited
  • Miles Software
  • MProfit Software Private Limited
  • Otto-Williams Ltd.
  • Personal Capital Corporation
  • Planview, Inc.
  • QUANT IX SOFTWARE, Inc.
  • SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o34e6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Furniture Retailing Market to Reach $690.06 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Demand for Stylish and Comfortable Furnishings

Rising Demand for Luxury Swimwear and Introduction of Neoprene Fiber Propel Global Swimsuit Market at a CAGR of 9.89% by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.