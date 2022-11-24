Global Portfolio Management System Market Report 2022: Increasing Allocation of Funds to Private Market Ventures Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Portfolio Management System Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portfolio management system market is projected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 10.17% to grow to US$26.440 billion by 2027, from US$13.424 billion in 2020. Portfolio management is the practice of creating and managing a portfolio of investments to fulfil investors' long-term monetary goals and risk management. Active portfolio management entails systematically buying and selling shares and other assets to outperform the market. Many people face several obstacles when it comes to managing their money and investments. A portfolio management system, which assists organizations in effectively managing and often conflicting projects, may efficiently solve these concerns.



Some of the primary drivers propelling the portfolio management system market include an increase in the emphasis on the fact-based planning process, a rise in the competitive marketplace, and an increase in the output level of resources. High expenses and operational difficulties, on the other hand, are two major challenges for the market. Furthermore, the industry is likely to benefit from increased demand from emerging prospective economies as well as the introduction of new technologies. In addition, the growing requirement for firms to increase their business efficiency is propelling the portfolio management software market forward.

For instance, in December 2021, Allvue Systems, a premier investment management technology solutions company, announced a major alliance with Mirador, LLC to enable limited partners, such as endowments, trusts, and pension funds, to effectively manage their technology and processes. Mirador provides impartial reporting, information management, and technical advisory services, leveraging best-in-class third-party reporting technologies to assist customers in identifying benefits and threats in their portfolios. Allvue's LP Portfolio Management (LPPM) solution, the company's fully integrated system that lets limited partners undertake different office activities, would be supported by Mirador. Mirador would provide LPs with assitance on how to get the most out of the LPPM system as a recognized services company.



Growing technological advancement



Growing technological advancements are a major factor expected to propel the global portfolio management system market. With more data flows to maintain than ever before, enterprises must have access to a technological platform that provides extensive portfolio management systems. For instance, in April 2022, Everence announced at its National Conference that it had joined Smartleaf Asset Management LLC to offer Everence clients an enhanced direct indexing investment alternative with increased tax management and value-based investing options. SAM will also increase Everence's operating effectiveness across the board, allowing the Everence team to provide better service to all clients. The cooperation allows Everence to expand on a solid basis by offering its clients unparalleled customization and tax management advantages that optimized direct indexes provide. SAM's technology allows the company to easily integrate direct indexing into its existing investment strategy.





Increasing Allocation of Funds to Private Market Ventures



Moreover, the rising allocation of companies to private market investments, along with the unexpected economic upheaval and shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has hastened the need for technologies that provide more transparency and enhanced data processing for asset classes. Hence, technology tools that are completely integrated are being launched by major players in the market to help investors make better investment decisions. For instance, in January 2020, the Limited Partner Portfolio Management solution, a highly integrated, multi-manager, multi-asset class tool meant to boost investment decision functionality for sophisticated, international institutional fund investors, was launched by Allvue Systems, a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider.



Electronic Trading Is Becoming More Popular.



The growing trend toward electronic trading, as well as breakthroughs in big data and AI, have aided the market expansion during the forecast period. Users can establish a detailed fixed income portfolio that satisfies clients' particular investing and income objectives and can be implemented electronically in seconds, rather than days or weeks. New technologies enable customers to scale their delivery of personalized fixed income strategies fast and efficiently, demonstrating added value to end clients who have grown to expect their beliefs and choices to be effortlessly incorporated into their investment options.



Market segmentation

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-Premise

Cloud

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

Small

Medium

Large

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

Business Services

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

BY GEOGRAPHY

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL



6. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



7. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY



8. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT and ANALYSIS



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

BlackRock, Inc.

Charles River Systems, Inc.

MSCI Inc.

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

FactSet

HedgeGuard

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

SAGE Group SA

FA SOLUTIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irhll9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets