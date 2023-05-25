Global POS (Point-of-Sale) Terminal Hardware Vendor Market Share Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 POS Terminal Hardware Vendor Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our POS market research offers quantitative data on shipments, installed base, and forecasts for leading vendors in the industry, including the PC on Cash Drawer market.

It provides quarterly and annual data on shipments and installed base for vendors like Toshiba Global Commerce (IBM), NCR, HP, Diebold-Nixdorf, Fujitsu, Dell, MICROS, Radiant, Panasonic and others.. The research includes historical data for the next six quarters on processors and operating systems and a forward-looking forecast.



Our POS market research offers dependable quantitative data on the industry's top vendors. It can be purchased globally or by region and analyzed by segment, region, operating system, or processor-type. Our study is intended to complement POS Terminal Studies, which examines trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions. We appreciate the vendors who share data points to ensure the accuracy of our research.

Data is available for 4 regions:

North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) LATAM ( Mexico , Brazil , Latin/ South America and Caribbean )

, , Latin/ and ) Europe / Middle East / Africa (includes Eastern Europe and Russia )

/ / (includes and ) Asia/Pacific (includes China and India )

For each segment we provide data for the top 5-7 vendors per the following retail segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Hypermarkets/Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

Mass Merchants

Specialty Stores

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality (Pubs, Table Service/Family Restaurants, Fast Food)

For North America we further segment Specialty Stores into Specialty Category Killers and Specialty Other, and Hospitality into Fast Food, Bar/Restaurant, Lodging, Casinos/Cruises, and Entertainment: Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, others)

For each region, we will provide the following sheets:

Total Shipments and Installed Base - A rollup of total shipments and installed base with forecast for total units. This will include trailing 4 quarters and 1 year overall, and a forecast for the next 4 quarters and total of 3 years. This is a rolling function that will be updated each quarter.



Regional Vendor Sheet - This is a rollup by segment and by vendor and will include the 4 trailing quarters, then forecast for next 4 quarters and total of 3 years. Includes shipments and installed base.

Regional Processor Shipments/Installed Base by Vendor by Quarter - This will look at the 4 trailing quarters and the next 4 quarters and 3 years by vendor, by segment, and by processors for the region.

This will be a very detailed sheet and will include the following processor categories to begin with that match our POS studies:

286/386/486

Pentium 1/2/3

Celeron/Sempron

Pentium 4/Mobile

Dual Core

Core 2 Duo and above

Regional OS Shipments/Installed Base by Vendor by quarter - This is the same format as processors, but instead of the processors we will look at the operating systems by vendor by segment.

The following operating systems (that match our POS report) are addressed.

DOS and Legacy Windows

4690

Windows CE

Windows XPe

Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8

WEPOS/POS Ready

Linux

Other

