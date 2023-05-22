Global POS Terminal Hardware Vendor Market Share Report 2023: Featuring Dell, Diebold-Nixdorf, Digipos, Fujitsu and HP Among Others

The "POS Terminal Hardware Vendor Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This research provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Toshiba Global Commerce (IBM), NCR, HP, Diebold-Nixdorf, Fujitsu, Dell, MICROS, Radiant, Digipos, and many others.

It includes data on processors and operating systems historically and provides a forecast going forward. It is the only review of the POS market that includes the PC on Cash Drawer (PCOCD) market.

This is very data intensive research and can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or processor-type.

The data can also be purchased simply in aggregate by vendor worldwide or by individual region. Included are historical data back 2 years and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.

These data are meant to be used in conjunction with the POS Terminal Studies by region. It is in these studies that trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions are discussed. The data here are purely quantitative in nature.

Companies Mentioned

  • Dell
  • Diebold-Nixdorf
  • Digipos
  • Fujitsu
  • HP
  • MICROS
  • NCR
  • Radiant
  • Toshiba Global Commerce (IBM)

