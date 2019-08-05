Global POS Terminal Market By Product Type, By Deployment, By EMV Compliance, By Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global POS Terminal Market By Product Type (Fixed, Portable & mPOS), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premise), By EMV Compliance (EMV & Non-EMV), By Industry (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global POS terminal market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, growing from $ 14.53 billion in 2018 to $ 24.25 billion by 2024, owing to increasing use of Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) cards. Point of sale (POS) terminals are used for handling payments and checkouts. Modern POS terminals integrate multiple systems into a single terminal to manage operations such as printing, card payments, billing and cash collection. Moreover, need for user-friendly, secure and convenient payment options is bolstering the growth of global POS terminal market. Large number of debit and credit card transactions is pushing the demand for POS terminals among retailers and other end-users. Additionally, reduction in the cost of POS systems and government initiatives to promote cashless transactions in various countries are expected to fuel global POS terminal market in coming years.

Global POS terminal market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance and end use industry.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into fixed, portable and mPOS.



Fixed POS held the major share in 2018, however, its market share is expected to decline during forecast period due to increasing demand for portable and mPOS terminals.POS terminals cater to various industries such as retail, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education and others.



Retail sector captured majority of the share in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as POS systems allow easy and fast billing.



Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on account of growing disposable income and increasing number of government initiatives to promote digital economy in various countries in the region.

Major players operating in global POS terminal market include Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., LTD, Cegid Group, PAX Technology etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2017, Verifone launched Verifone Carbon 8, which is an affordable and portable POS solution. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Sage to offer integrated POS and business accounting solution on Verifone Carbon 8.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global POS terminal market size.

• To classify and forecast global POS terminal market based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance, industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global POS terminal market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global POS terminal market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global POS terminal market.



Some of the leading players in global POS terminal market are: Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., LTD, Cegid Group, PAX Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Castles Technology Co., Ltd, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Samsung Electronics Inc, NEC Corporation, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated global POS terminal market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• POS Terminals Manufacturers.

• Suppliers & Distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to POS Terminal

• The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global POS terminal market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

o Fixed

o Portable

o mPOS

• Market, by Deployment:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, by EMV Compliance:

o EMV

o Non-EMV

• Market, by Industry:

o Retail

o Travel & Hospitality

o Media & Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Education

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Indonesia

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

France

Germany

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Middle East & Africa

Iran

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global POS terminal market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



