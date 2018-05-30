NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector



A POS terminal is a combination of systems that are utilized to facilitate simpler and faster checkouts for customers at the time of billing. POS terminals are of two types, namely non-EMV and EMV POS terminals.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global POS terminals market in the retail sector. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and shipments of POS systems to arrive at the market size.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global POS terminals market in the retail sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• First Data

• Ingenico Group

• PAX Technology

• Square

• Verifone



Market driver

• Enhanced functionality of POS

Market challenge

• Growing internet banking

Market trend

• Emergence of biometric EMV POS terminals

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



