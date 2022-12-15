Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global positive airway pressure devices market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy is widely used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. It is also utilized in respiratory ventilation to improve the oxygenation of patients in intensive care units (ICUs). PAP devices include straps to position the mask, a hose or tube to connect the mask to a motor and an air filter to purify the air entering the nostrils.

Nowadays, automatic PAP devices that rely on proprietary algorithms to adjust the pressure delivered noninvasively are gaining traction worldwide to treat OSA at home.



Growing prevalence of hypertension, depression, diabetes and heart disorders is increasing the risk of developing OSA among individuals. This, in confluence with the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for PAP devices across the globe. Apart from this, the introduction of portable, travel-friendly PAP devices is also bolstering the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing and introducing compact and convenient product variants with improved noise reduction features. They are also providing discount offers on various products available through online retail channels.

Moreover, various studies conducted by healthcare institutes are suggesting that continuous PAP devices can treat type 1 respiratory failure in patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This, along with a shortage in the supply of mechanical ventilators, is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3B Medical Inc., Apex Medical Corp., Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (Drive International LLC), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Somnetics International Inc. and Vyaire Medical Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the size of the global positive airway pressure devices market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global positive airway pressure devices market during 2022-2027?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global positive airway pressure devices market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global positive airway pressure devices market?

5. What is the breakup of the global positive airway pressure devices market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global positive airway pressure devices market based on the end user?

7. What are the key regions in the global positive airway pressure devices market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global positive airway pressure devices market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Hospitals and Sleep Labs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Home Care

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3B Medical Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Apex Medical Corp.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.)

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (Drive International LLC)

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Resmed Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Smiths Group Plc

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Somnetics International Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Vyaire Medical Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yspyt9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets