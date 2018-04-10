NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About positive displacement pumps



A positive displacement pump operates by forcing a fixed volume of fluid through the suction and discharge port, creating a constant volume throughput.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176930



Technavio's analysts forecast the global positive displacement pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global positive displacement pumps market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of positive displacement pump through end users such as the oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, and other industries, which include power generation, food and beverage, and mining and construction; the products segments include rotary and reciprocating pumps, while the regional segments include APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Flowserve

• GRUNDFOS

• ITT

• SPX FLOW

• Xylem



Market driver

• Developments in water and wastewater industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Rising material costs affecting profit margins

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Rising demand for pump repair and remanufacture from high-performance applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176930



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-positive-displacement-pumps-market-2018-2022-300627452.html