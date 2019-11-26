Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Service Polymer Type, Processing Type, End-use Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Service (Collection & Transportation, Recycling, Landfills, Incineration) Polymer Type (PP, LDPE, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET, PS), Processing Type, End-use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The post-consumer recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2019 to USD 10.2 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Republic Services (US), Waste Connections Inc (Canada), Clean Harbors (US), Biffa (UK), DS Smith (UK), Stericycle (US), and Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany) are the key players operating in the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Increasing awareness regarding sustainable packaging solutions is leading to the rise in demand for recycled plastic products, leading to the overall growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.

The growing demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is attributed to the increase in awareness programs regarding sustainable packaging, stringent law enforcement by governments for the management of plastic waste to reduce waste accumulating in landfills, and growing urbanization. However, the high cost of using recycled plastics and difficulty in managing the supply chain is projected to pose challenges in the growth of the market.



In terms of volume, the PP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The polypropylene (PP) segment in the post-consumer recycled plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Factors such as high stiffness, heat resistance, steam barrier properties (food protection), elasticity (film and fibre applications), enhanced transparency, strong impact, & rigidity balance in the products manufactured with PP, are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In terms of volume, the packaging segment is projected to be the most significant end-use application of the post-consumer recycled plastics, from 2019 to 2024.



The packaging segment is projected to be the largest & the fastest-growing end-use application in the post-consumer recycled plastics market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both value and volume. Recycled plastic contents are widely used in packaging items such as containers, bottles, bags, films, and other protective packaging products. Increasing demand for recycled plastics for packaging applications, further drive the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics market.



Research Coverage



The market study covers the post-consumer recycled plastics market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different services based on collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, landfills, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their service and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the post-consumer recycled plastics market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall post-consumer recycled plastics market and its segments and subsegments. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Countries to Offer High Growth Opportunities for Key Manufacturers in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market

4.2 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Region and Processing Type

4.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Service

4.4 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By End-Use Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced By Governments

5.2.1.2 Increase in Awareness Programs Regarding Sustainable Waste Management Practices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Urban Population

5.2.1.4 Reduced Environmental Impact Through Plastic Recycling

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Participation of the Residential Sector in the Management of Plastic Waste

5.2.2.2 The Absence of the Required Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation

5.2.2.3 Fewer Treatment Plants and the Lack of Expertise for the Recycling of Plastic Waste

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments

5.2.3.3 Public & Private Sector Partnerships for the Management of Plastic Waste to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Key Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Costs of Using Recycled Plastics

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Managing the Supply Chain

5.3 Bioplastics and Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics

5.4 YC, YCC Drivers



6 Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Collection & Transportation

6.2.1 Collection & Transportation to Register Slow Growth, in Terms of Value

6.3 Recycling

6.3.1 Recycling Dominated the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market in 2018, in Terms of Value

6.4 Incineration

6.4.1 The Incineration Process is Mostly Observed in Countries Such as Japan, Sweden, and Denmark Where the Disposal of Waste in Landfills is Difficult Due to Limited Land Availability

6.5 Landfills/Disposal

6.5.1 Ban on Landfills in Few Countries is Leading to Its Slow Growth in the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market



7 Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market, By Polymer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market, By Polymer Type

7.1.1.1 The PP Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market, in Terms of Volume, During the Forecast Period

7.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.2.1 Health Hazards Associated With the Use of PET Polymers Limiting Their Growth

7.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

7.3.1 The HDPE Segment is Estimated to Be the Second-Largest Segment in the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market in 2019

7.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

7.4.1 The LDPE Segment is Estimated to Be the Third-Largest Segment in the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market in 2019

7.5 Polypropylene (PP)

7.5.1 The PP Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market in 2018

7.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.6.1 The Wide Properties of PVC Lead to Its Increased Demand From Different Applications

7.7 Polyurethane (PUR)

7.7.1 The PUR Segment is Projected to Experience Slow Growth During the Forecast Period

7.8 Polystyrene (PS)

7.8.1 Polystyrene Finds Usage in A Wide Range of Applications

7.9 Others

7.9.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Register Slow Growth in the Post-Consumer Recycled Resin Market During the Forecast Period



8 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Processing Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical Process

8.2.1 Chemolysis

8.2.2 Pyrolysis

8.2.3 Hydrogen Technologies

8.2.4 Gasification

8.3 Mechanical Process

8.4 Biological Process



9 Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market, By End-Use Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 The Packaging Segment Dominated the Post-Consumer Recycled Resin Market in 2018

9.3 Building & Construction

9.3.1 Growth in Sustainable Construction Driving the Demand for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics in the Building & Construction Segment

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Demand for Recycled Plastics in the Automotive Industry Supported By Its Application in the Manufacturing of Vehicle Components

9.5 Furniture

9.5.1 The Furniture Segment is Projected to Register Slow Growth for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

9.6 Recycled Plastics in Other End-Use Applications

9.6.1 High Growth for Recycled Plastic Waste for Other End-Use Applications



10 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 The Chinese Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is Projected to Be the Largest Market By 2024

10.2.1.1.1 China: Laws & Regulations

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 The Packaging Segment, By End-Use Application, is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market By 2024

10.2.2.1.1 Japan: Laws & Regulations

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 India is Projected to Witness the Third-Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Volume

10.2.3.1.1 India: Laws & Regulations

10.2.4 Southeast Asia

10.2.4.1 Southeast Asia is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Value

10.2.4.1.1 Indonesia: Laws & Regulations

10.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.5.1 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market to have Moderate Growth During the Forecast Period in the Region

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Country-Level Share in the European Post-Consumer Recycled Resins Market in 2018

10.3.1.1.1 Germany: Laws & Regulations

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 The UK Accounted for the Second-Largest Country-Level Share in the European Post-Consumer Recycled Resins Market in 2018

10.3.2.1.1 UK: Laws & Regulations

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 The Incineration Segment Dominated the French Post-Consumer Plastic Waste Market in 2018

10.3.3.1.1 France: Laws & Regulations

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italy is Projected to Experience Slow Growth in the European Post-Consumer Recycled Resins Market During the Forecast Period

10.3.5 Russia

10.3.5.1 Russia is Projected to Be the Fourth-Fastest Growing Market in the European Post-Consumer Recycled Resins Market During the Forecast Period

10.3.6 Spain

10.3.6.1 The Spanish Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is Characterized By Significant Plastic Recycling

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.3.7.1 Rest of Europe is Projected to Record Moderate Growth in the European Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market By 2024

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 The US Was the Largest Producer of Consumer Plastic Waste in North America in 2018

10.4.1.1.1 US: Laws & Regulations

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Canada to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Market in North America

10.4.2.1.1 Canada: Laws & Regulations

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.3.1 Recycling to Be the Fastest-Growing Service Segment in Mexico

10.4.3.1.1 Mexico: Laws & Regulations

10.5 the Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Turkey is Estimated to Be the Second-Largest Market for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics in the Middle East & Africa, in 2019, in Terms of Volume

10.5.1.1.1 Turkey: Laws & Regulations

10.5.2 Nigeria

10.5.2.1 Nigeria is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in the Middle East & Africa, in Terms of Volume, in 2019

10.5.2.1.1 Nigeria: Laws & Regulations

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 The Packaging Segment Led the South African Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, in Terms of Value, in 2018

10.5.3.1.1 South Africa: Laws & Regulations

10.5.4 Egypt

10.5.4.1 Egypt is Projected to Be the Third-Largest Market in Middle East & Africa

10.5.4.1.1 Egypt: Laws & Regulations

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.5.1 The Rest of MEA Market is Projected to have A High Potential for Growth in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, During the Forecast Period

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market

10.6.1.1.1 Brazil: Laws & Regulations

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Argentina Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market in South America

10.6.2.1.1 Argentina: Laws & Regulations

10.6.3 Rest of South America

10.6.3.1 The Plastic Packaging Segment is Projected to Remain the Largest, in Terms of Consumption, of the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market in Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Acquisitions

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

11.3.4 Contracts

11.3.5 New Product & Service Developments, and Technological Advancements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Veolia Environment

12.2 Suez

12.3 Waste Management Inc.

12.4 Republic Services

12.5 Stericycle

12.6 Waste Connections Inc.

12.7 Clean Harbors

12.8 Remondis SE & Co. KG

12.9 Biffa

12.10 DS Smith

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Eco-Products Inc.

12.11.2 Placon Corporation Inc.

12.11.3 Amcor

12.11.4 Alpha Packaging

12.11.5 Seventh Generation Inc.

12.11.6 Mondi Group

12.11.7 Berry Global Inc.

12.11.8 Huhtamaki

12.11.9 Sealed Air Corporation

12.11.10 Coveris



