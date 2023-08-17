Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Smart Solutions for Food Waste - Demand for Sustainable Solutions with Modern Techniques to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type (Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, Sanitizers), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Flowers & Ornamentals), Origin (Natural and Synthetic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a dynamic global agricultural landscape, the post-harvest treatment market is poised for remarkable growth. With an anticipated valuation of USD 1.9 billion in 2022 that is projected to surge to USD 3.1 billion by 2028, the market is charting an impressive CAGR of 7.7%.

This evolution is marked by strategic efforts of governments and stakeholders in developing regions, where tackling post-harvest losses takes precedence alongside efforts to increase production and accessibility. The imperative to reduce post-harvest losses is underscored by its pivotal role in ensuring global food security, especially for perishable produce like fruits and vegetables.

The challenges that plague food production, including diminished arable land, resource constraints, and erratic climatic patterns, necessitate sustainable approaches. In this pursuit, minimizing post-harvest losses and the development of innovative treatment products to enhance the shelf life of food crops emerge as pivotal strategies. By extending the longevity of perishable goods, post-harvest treatments contribute not only to food security but also to the facilitation of trade, where Asia Pacific shines as a significant player.

The Asia Pacific region assumes the mantle of the largest market for post-harvest treatment, propelled by its role as a prolific exporter of fruits and vegetables. The surge in post-harvest treatment adoption aligns with the goal of bolstering the export sector. By enhancing the shelf life of produce, the treatment processes render them more suitable for international trade. The consequential boost in utilization has catalyzed the growth of the post-harvest treatment market within the region.

Among the key players in this transformative arena are industry leaders like JBT, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Nufarm, AgroFresh, Bayer AG, BASF, Citrosol, Hazel Technologies, Inc., Lytone Enterprise, Inc., and Shandong Aoweite Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Their strategic market shares, growth initiatives, and product offerings contribute to shaping the landscape of the post-harvest treatment market.

Fungicides is the second largest segment, by type, which is expected to retain its rank in terms of market share till 2028.

Fungicide usage during post-harvest treatment is a crucial aspect of food safety. Toxins produced by fungi can make people ill. Fungicides aim to protect customers from foodborne illness by decreasing deterioration. Fungicides are used to reduce rotting in fruits and vegetables during post-harvest treatment. Fungi cause decay by growing on the surface of fruits and vegetables after they have been picked. If decay is not managed, it can result in considerable output losses.

The vegetables segment is the second largest segment, based on crop type

In recent years, both governments and private corporations have boosted their investment in the vegetable sector. This investment has aided in increasing vegetable crop productivity and increasing consumer access to veggies.

Consumer desires for fresh, locally sourced, organic, and sustainable products have changed vegetable production, encouraging farmers to modify their practises appropriately. Vegetarianism, veganism, and plant-based diets, among other dietary trends and preferences, have boosted demand for vegetables and, as a result, their production. This will further boost the market.

The Natural segment is forecasted to grow at higher CAGR.

Natural compounds with antibacterial capabilities, such as plant extracts, essential oils, and organic acids, can limit the growth of pathogens and spoilage microbes. Their use in post-harvest treatments helps to maintain food safety and improve shelf life while keeping harvested produce quality.

Stringent rules and prohibitions on synthetic chemical residues in food have led to the adoption of natural substances as post-harvest treatments alternatives. The introduction of natural alternatives to guarantee that produce fulfils safety requirements is driven by compliance with these rules.

Premium Insights

Demand for Sustainable Post-Harvest Treatment Solutions with Modern Techniques to Drive Growth

China Was Largest Market in Asia-Pacific with Synthetic Treatment Leading in 2022

with Synthetic Treatment Leading in 2022 Fruits to Dominate Market for Post-Harvest Treatment During Forecast Period

Post-Harvest Treatment of Synthetic Origin to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Post-Harvest Coatings to Lead Market Among Treatment Types During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Need to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Growth in Trade and Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables

Increase in Government Support and Fdi in Agriculture and Food Sectors

Availability of Wide Range of Crop-Particular Products

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Post-Harvest Treatment Solutions

Lack of Infrastructure and Improper Post-Harvest Handling

Opportunities

Development of Organic and Bio-Based Post-Harvest Products

Sustainable Post-Harvest Treatment Products

Challenges

Low Awareness of Post-Harvest Losses and Product Applications

Negative Perception of Consumers Toward Chemical Post-Harvest Treatment Products

Industry Trends

Value Chain

Research & Development and Raw Material Sourcing

Manufacturing

Distribution Channels

End-users

Post-Sales Services

Pricing Analysis

Selling Price Charged by Key Players, by Type

Average Selling Prices, by Type, 2022 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Coatings, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Ethylene Blockers, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Cleaners, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Chemical Fungicides, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Sprout Inhibitors, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Sanitizers, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Average Selling Prices of Other Types, by Region, 2017-2021 (USD/Kg)

Case Studies

Agrofresh: Post-Harvest Treatment to Maintain Freshness for Longer Duration

Sufresca: Increased Shelf-Life with Edible Coating

Company Profiles



Key Companies

Jbt

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Nufarm

Agrofresh

Decco

Bayer AG

Basf Se

Citrosol

Hazel Technologies

Lytone Enterprise Inc.

Shandong Aoweite Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Apeel Sciences

Janssen Pmp

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd

(Chemicals) Pty Ltd Futureco Bioscience

Pace International, LLC

Xeda International Sas

Other Players

Sufresca

Ceradis

Polynatural

Post-Harvest Solutions Ltd

Agricoat Natureseal Ltd

Greenpod Labs

Mori

Agrosustain S.A.

Nat4Bio

Food-Freshly

