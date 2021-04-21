Global Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery Report 2021: Manufacturing Gains from Trade and Supply Chain Shifts & Oil Recovery and Accelerated Economic Diversification

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Economic Recovery in Post-Pandemic 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research features separate regional economic outlook sections focusing on country-specific GDP growth rates, growth opportunities, and key economic developments.

The US for example should see 4.4% growth in 2021, especially supported by a recent stimulus push and new stimulus package expectations. European economies continue to face pressure from re-imposed restrictions. China should see 8.0% growth for 2021, while India will see its 2021-2022 fiscal year growth accelerating to 10.9%. 2021 growth rates are reflective of the low GDP base effect from 2020 to an extent.

2020 was, without a doubt, an extremely turbulent year for the global economy, with lockdowns, sharp trade contraction, accelerated job losses, and supply-chain disruptions. Recovery started picking up towards the second half of the year with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The global economy nonetheless experienced a very deep 2020 recession.

Recovery will be the keyword going into 2021, in the light of continued easing up of restrictions, vaccine administration, and demand-side revival. Global growth is expected to accelerate to 5.3% in 2021. The pace of recovery is expected to be much stronger for the group of emerging markets and developed economies, especially supported by high growth rates for China and India.

This research captures the 2021 global economic outlook, focusing on visioning scenarios, growth projections, policy developments, and risks to watch out for. The global economy is most likely, for example, to see a U-curve recovery into 2021. If however, downside risks materialize, there remains the chance of a double-dip recession or a W-curve recovery process. Following a sharp contraction in Q2 2020 GDP growth amidst lockdowns, an associated strong rebound in growth figures is expected for Q2 2021.

Oil prices should accelerate in 2021, although remaining below 2019 levels. The finalization of a UK-EU Brexit deal has provided much relief to the European economy, although some Brexit-related disruptions will persist in H1 2021. On the policy front, there have been major policy shifts in the US following the new US Presidency. The US, for example, is expected to primarily support clean energy policies, in the future.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top 5 global economic predictions for 2021?

What is the global growth outlook under baseline, optimistic, and pessimistic scenarios?

What are some of the key drivers and restraints for the global economy in 2021?

How will major economies such as the US, UK, and India perform?

perform? What are the top growth opportunities to watch out for, by region?

What is expected of Brexit in 2021?

What are the economic implications of the shift in US presidency?

How will trade and supply-chain shifts and developments impact the global economy?

What is the outlook for Europe given re-imposed restrictions?

given re-imposed restrictions? When is global GDP expected to return to pre-pandemic levels?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary - 2021 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 2020 Global Economic Highlights

2020 Global Economy - Actuals vs. Forecast

2008-2020 Global Historic GDP Growth

Top 5 2021 Global Economic Predictions

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Key Predictions for 2021

Emerging Economies - Key Predictions for 2021

2021 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2021 Regional Trends - GDP Growth, Risks, and Policy Direction

2. Research Scope and Assumptions

2021 Global Economy - Scope of Analysis

Forecast Assumptions - Global Economy

3. Growth Environment

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Drivers for the Global Economy

Growth Restraints to the Global Economy

4. 2021 Global Economic Outlook

2021 Annual Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2021 Oil Price, Supply, and Demand Outlook

2021 Monetary Policy Outlook

5. North America Economic Outlook 2021

North America - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

- Top 3 Growth Opportunities North America - GDP Growth

- GDP Growth US and Canada - GDP Growth Outlook

- GDP Growth Outlook US and Canada - Economic Outlook Analysis

- Economic Outlook Analysis North America - Key Economic Developments

6. Latin America Economic Outlook 2021

7. Europe Economic Outlook 2021

8. Middle East Economic Outlook 2021

9. Africa Economic Outlook 2021

10. Asia-Pacific Economic Outlook 2021

11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Economy, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1: Manufacturing Gains from Trade and Supply Chain Shifts

Growth Opportunity 2: Demand Revival from Easing Restrictions and New Stimulus

Growth Opportunity 3: Oil Recovery and Accelerated Economic Diversification

12. Key Conclusions



