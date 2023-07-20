Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market to Reach $3.42 Billion in 2023, Fueled by Strategic Collaborations and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2022 to $3.42 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.72%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $4.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.96%.

Major players in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bionomics Ltd., Apotex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Strategic Behavioral Health, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, Behavioral Health Network Inc., AstraZeneca PLC., Apotex Inc., Prometheon Pharma LLC., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Lycera Corp., and JSC Valenta Pharm.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

Post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics encompass treatments used to address PTSD, a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing traumatic events. These therapies aim to improve patients' cognitive abilities, physical activity, and regain a sense of control over their lives. Treatment modalities for PTSD include medication, therapy, self-care, and nutrition.

The main drug categories in PTSD therapeutics include antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, antihypertensive drugs, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), antipsychotics or second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs), beta-blockers, and others (such as benzodiazepines). Antidepressants are used to manage addiction and treat conditions like major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and chronic pain. Therapeutic services cater to different age groups, including pediatric, geriatric, and adults, and are provided by mental health centers, hospitals, outpatient clinics, and other facilities.

Strategic collaborations, funding, and investments are emerging trends in the PTSD therapeutics market, with major companies forging partnerships and investing in other organizations to strengthen their market position.

For example, in January 2022, Professor Dan Lubman AM, Dr. Shalini Arunogiri, and Dr. Paul Liknaitzky of Monash University received over $1.9 million to study the effectiveness of MDMA-assisted psychological treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD) and PTSD. This research initiative is part of seven clinical studies under the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), supported by the Australian Federal Government, to explore the use of potentially groundbreaking combination therapies for debilitating mental illnesses.

North America dominated the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing burden of PTSD cases worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market. PTSD is a disorder that develops in individuals who have experienced or witnessed scary, shocking, or dangerous events. Therapeutic interventions, including psychotherapy and medication, play a crucial role in helping individuals regain a sense of control over their lives.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 8 million Americans were estimated to be suffering from PTSD in 2021. The rising burden of PTSD cases underscores the need for effective therapeutics and fuels the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market.

The post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities providing treatment services such as psychotherapy, medication, and combination therapies. The market value comprises the value of related goods and services sold by the service providers. The market also includes sales of specific drugs used in PTSD treatment, such as Sertraline, Paroxetine, and Fluoxetine.

