Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Analysis Report 2023

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices estimated at US$776.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Uterine Balloon Tamponade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$494.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Pneumatic Anti-shock Garment (nasg) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $278.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.3 Million by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Healthcare and Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Devices Market

Postpartum Haemorrhage - The Leading Cause of Maternal Death Globally

PPH: Management using PPH Treatment Devices

Rising Incidence of Postpartum Hemorrhage Give Special Thrust to Global Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Devices Market

Uterine Balloon Tamponades Lead the Global PPH Treatment Devices Market

US and Europe Account for Major Share of the Market

of the Market Competition

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Birth Rate Offers Opportunities for Postpartum Hemorrhagic Treatment Devices Market

Birth Statistics Across the World

Rise in Pregnancy Complications Drives Market Growth

Prevalence of Anaemia in Pregnant Women Bolsters Demand

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Working Women Population Increases the Risk of PPH

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population

Rising Obesity Incidence Spurs the Demand for PPH Treatment Devices

New Advancements/Innovations in the PPH Treatment Devices Market

Alydia Health to Launch Device for Treating Patients Suffering from Postpartum Hemorrhage

PATH and Sinapi Biomedical Introduce Ellavi for Combating Postpartum Haemorrhage

PPH Butterfly

Alydia Health Announces FDA Clearance for its Jada System

Advanced Uterine Tamponade Devices to Mitigate Postpartum Hemorrhage Complications

Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment Witnesses Increased Demand

Leading Players and Market Share

Reduction in Maternal Mortality Rates due to Obstetric Haemorrhage from the Use of NASG in Select Countries

Supply

Challenges and Issues

