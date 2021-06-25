Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market to Reach $928.1 Million by 2026

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) accounts for majority of global maternal morbidity as well as mortality deaths. Emerging economies attributes for significantly higher number of causalities from obstetric hemorrhage as compared to developed countries. The market growth is poised to be driven by increasing cases of pregnancy-related complications like multiple pregnancies, large size of baby and upturned uterus that considerably increase the risk of developing postpartum bleeding or hemorrhage. The market is likely to also gain from increasing healthcare spending and ongoing efforts by various governments to raise awareness regarding these complications. The industry, which was already in a state of flux in the pre-COVID period with regards to financial robustness, suffered as demand for non-COVID healthcare services experienced an extra-ordinary drop impacting the cashflows of service providers in a major way. Maternity care and other related treatment areas have been relegated as a lesser priority. The scenario is likely revive in 2021 in lieu of vaccination programs being set out by governments across the world and also due to accumulation of patients seeking medical attention in the immediate term.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices estimated at US$726.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Uterine Balloon Tamponade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$427.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market. The Uterine balloon tamponade is the standard of care in healthcare facilities worldwide for treating PPH. It is most resorted to easily as it is highly effective and easily available and very affordable. The segment is anticipated to gain further from ongoing efforts by leading device makers to come up with innovative solutions. The non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG), a low-technology based first-aid device, is used for treating hypovolemic shock. The device is used extensively to treat shock, stabilize, resuscitate, and prevent bleeding in women suffering from obstetric haemorrhage.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $114.6 Million by 2026

The Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.03% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$121.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US market is set to be driven by rising cases of pregnancy-related complications and maternal mortality. The market is also poised to gain from the availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities, increasing awareness, easy access to treatment devices and high hospital delivery rates. The European market is estimated to display immense growth due to a sizeable population with the risk of medical conditions like severe PPH, multiple pregnancy, uterine fibromas, HELLP syndrome and anaemia. The regional market is driven by increasing frequency of these complications along government support to existing players serving the market. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to gain further from continuing efforts by governments to prevent maternal mortalities and ensure access to desired treatment for effective management during the third phase of labor. In addition, lack of expert caregivers, operating competences and blood-transfusion facilities in the region are anticipated to further drive the demand for PPH treatment devices.

Uniject Prefilled Injection System Segment to Reach $214.1 Million by 2026

Uniject Prefilled Injection System is a one-in-all auto-disposable drug delivery system for subcutaneous or intramuscular (IM) injections. This system allows one to fill a given drug dose in single amount precisely, while ensuring the delivery of correct drug amount and avoiding the discarding of the dose unnecessarily. By using this system, the burden is minimized on healthcare system, as it integrates the syringe and the drug into a single unit. In the global Uniject Prefilled Injection System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$130.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More



