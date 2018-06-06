Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market Revenue to Reach $0.3 Bn by 2021 - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 0.3 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 0.05 Bn in 2017.

Potassium carbonate (K2CO3) is a white salt that is soluble in water and forms a strongly alkaline solution. It is also known as potash, pearl ash, salt of tartar, carbonate of potash, and salt of wormwood. Traditionally, potassium carbonate was derived from boiled ashes of hardwood trees. Currently, potassium carbonate is prepared for commercial use through electrolysis of potassium chloride. Potassium carbonate is act as a builder in liquid detergents owing to its higher solubility at low temperatures. It is also considered as softening agent in laundry detergent.

Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Market Dynamics

High demand for liquid detergents across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market. In addition, development of online channels for sale of potassium carbonate, as well as laundry detergents is expected to augment growth of the target market. Moreover, rising preference for automatic washing machines has been boosting demand for liquid laundry detergents across the globe is another leading factor supporting growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market.

A major factor restraining growth of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is low penetration of liquid detergent in some underdeveloped and developing countries, owing to lack of awareness about the product and its benefits among individuals in this countries. Also, high cost of potassium carbonate than its direct substitute products such as sodium carbonate is also expected to hamper growth of the target market up to a certain extent. In addition, relatively higher manufacturing cost of potassium carbonate than sodium carbonate and comparatively more ecofriendly nature of sodium carbonate are other factors may hamper growth of the target market.

Development of cost-effective manufacturing and production techniques for liquid laundry detergents using potassium carbonate will create high potential revenue opportunities for major manufacturers of laundry detergent in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

According to global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market Infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 3.1% CAGR by Region.

Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of region. The region covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The Market in Europe accounts for second highest revenue share in the global market in 2016, whereas, the Asia Pacific potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.1% during the forecast period.

Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Armand Products Company, Nachurs Alpine Solutions Industrial (NASi), American Elements, ASHTA Chemicals Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd., and Bei Jing Kang Pu Hui Wei Technology Co., Ltd.

The Global Potassium Carbonate in Laundry Detergent Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global potassium carbonate in laundry detergent market for 2017-2026.

