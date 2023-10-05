Global Potassium Permanganate Industry Report 2023-2028: China Leads the Way, Potassium Permanganate's Growing Adoption in Key Sectors

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Permanganate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potassium permanganate market size reached 289.6 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 469.8 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape, including comprehensive profiles of key industry players.

Potassium permanganate, a chemical compound resulting from the combination of manganese oxide ore and potassium hydroxide, boasts a wide range of applications. It is notably employed in the treatment of various skin conditions, including fungal infections, impetigo, pemphigus, superficial wounds, and tropical ulcers.

Its utility extends to water treatment plants worldwide, where it effectively removes iron and hydrogen sulfide from well water. Furthermore, potassium permanganate plays essential roles in metal processing, air and gas purification, fish farming, fumigation, food preservation, and wastewater treatment processes.

The chemical is instrumental in the polyester bleaching process, a key driver of market growth alongside the thriving textile industry. The increasing awareness of health and hygiene, coupled with government initiatives to establish water treatment facilities, is further propelling market expansion.

In the automotive sector, potassium permanganate is utilized in fire starter kits, presenting attractive growth prospects for market players. Additionally, owing to its antiseptic properties and potent oxidizing capabilities, potassium permanganate is a crucial ingredient in hand sanitizer production worldwide.

This gain in demand is accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with individuals and authorities alike emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, thus boosting sales in both the hand sanitizer and potassium permanganate markets.

China currently holds the dominant position in the market, driven by increased adoption of potassium permanganate in aquaculture, water treatment, and textiles.

Competitive Landscape:

Chongqing Chagyuan Group Limited

Carus Corporation

Chongqing Changyuan Chemical Corporation Limited

Groupstars Chemical ( Yunnan ) China L.L.C.

) China L.L.C. Zunyi Shuangyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Libox Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Grade:

Free-flowing grade potassium permanganate currently holds the largest market share.

Free Flowing Grade

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Application:

Potassium permanganate finds extensive applications in water treatment to remove bacteria and iron content.

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Chemicals Manufacturing

Aquaculture

Metal Processing

Air and Gas Purification

Others

Breakup by Region:

China

United States

European Union

India

Others

