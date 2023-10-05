Global Potassium Permanganate Industry Report 2023-2028: China Leads the Way, Potassium Permanganate's Growing Adoption in Key Sectors

05 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Permanganate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global potassium permanganate market size reached 289.6 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 469.8 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape, including comprehensive profiles of key industry players.
Potassium permanganate, a chemical compound resulting from the combination of manganese oxide ore and potassium hydroxide, boasts a wide range of applications. It is notably employed in the treatment of various skin conditions, including fungal infections, impetigo, pemphigus, superficial wounds, and tropical ulcers.
Its utility extends to water treatment plants worldwide, where it effectively removes iron and hydrogen sulfide from well water. Furthermore, potassium permanganate plays essential roles in metal processing, air and gas purification, fish farming, fumigation, food preservation, and wastewater treatment processes.
The chemical is instrumental in the polyester bleaching process, a key driver of market growth alongside the thriving textile industry. The increasing awareness of health and hygiene, coupled with government initiatives to establish water treatment facilities, is further propelling market expansion.
In the automotive sector, potassium permanganate is utilized in fire starter kits, presenting attractive growth prospects for market players. Additionally, owing to its antiseptic properties and potent oxidizing capabilities, potassium permanganate is a crucial ingredient in hand sanitizer production worldwide.
This gain in demand is accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with individuals and authorities alike emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, thus boosting sales in both the hand sanitizer and potassium permanganate markets.
China currently holds the dominant position in the market, driven by increased adoption of potassium permanganate in aquaculture, water treatment, and textiles.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the global potassium permanganate market in 2022?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global potassium permanganate market during 2023-2028?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global potassium permanganate market?
- What are the key factors driving the global potassium permanganate market?
- What is the breakup of the global potassium permanganate market based on the grade?
- What is the breakup of the global potassium permanganate market based on the application?
- What are the key regions in the global potassium permanganate market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global potassium permanganate market?
Competitive Landscape:
- Chongqing Chagyuan Group Limited
- Carus Corporation
- Chongqing Changyuan Chemical Corporation Limited
- Groupstars Chemical (Yunnan) China L.L.C.
- Zunyi Shuangyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Libox Chem Pvt. Ltd.
Potassium Permanganate Manufacturing Process
- Product Overview
- Chemical Reactions Involved
- Manufacturing Process
- Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate
Value chain analysis
- Market trends for major feedstocks
- Price trends for major feedstocks
- Key regions for major feedstocks
- Key application areas for major feedstocks
- Key players for major feedstocks
Market Evaluations
- Market trends
- Major regions
- Key application areas
- Key manufacturers
- Price trends
- Raw material requirements
- Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process
- Major importers and exporters
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Grade:
Free-flowing grade potassium permanganate currently holds the largest market share.
- Free Flowing Grade
- Technical Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Breakup by Application:
Potassium permanganate finds extensive applications in water treatment to remove bacteria and iron content.
- Water Treatment
- Wastewater Treatment
- Chemicals Manufacturing
- Aquaculture
- Metal Processing
- Air and Gas Purification
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- China
- United States
- European Union
- India
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxs8dy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article