Global Potassium Permanganate Industry Report 2023-2028: China Leads the Way, Potassium Permanganate's Growing Adoption in Key Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Permanganate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potassium permanganate market size reached 289.6 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 469.8 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape, including comprehensive profiles of key industry players.

Potassium permanganate, a chemical compound resulting from the combination of manganese oxide ore and potassium hydroxide, boasts a wide range of applications. It is notably employed in the treatment of various skin conditions, including fungal infections, impetigo, pemphigus, superficial wounds, and tropical ulcers.

Its utility extends to water treatment plants worldwide, where it effectively removes iron and hydrogen sulfide from well water. Furthermore, potassium permanganate plays essential roles in metal processing, air and gas purification, fish farming, fumigation, food preservation, and wastewater treatment processes.

The chemical is instrumental in the polyester bleaching process, a key driver of market growth alongside the thriving textile industry. The increasing awareness of health and hygiene, coupled with government initiatives to establish water treatment facilities, is further propelling market expansion.

In the automotive sector, potassium permanganate is utilized in fire starter kits, presenting attractive growth prospects for market players. Additionally, owing to its antiseptic properties and potent oxidizing capabilities, potassium permanganate is a crucial ingredient in hand sanitizer production worldwide.

This gain in demand is accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with individuals and authorities alike emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, thus boosting sales in both the hand sanitizer and potassium permanganate markets.

China currently holds the dominant position in the market, driven by increased adoption of potassium permanganate in aquaculture, water treatment, and textiles.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global potassium permanganate market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global potassium permanganate market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global potassium permanganate market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global potassium permanganate market?
  • What is the breakup of the global potassium permanganate market based on the grade?
  • What is the breakup of the global potassium permanganate market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global potassium permanganate market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global potassium permanganate market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Chongqing Chagyuan Group Limited
  • Carus Corporation
  • Chongqing Changyuan Chemical Corporation Limited
  • Groupstars Chemical (Yunnan) China L.L.C.
  • Zunyi Shuangyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
  • Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Libox Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Potassium Permanganate Manufacturing Process

  • Product Overview
  • Chemical Reactions Involved
  • Manufacturing Process
  • Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

Value chain analysis

  • Market trends for major feedstocks
  • Price trends for major feedstocks
  • Key regions for major feedstocks
  • Key application areas for major feedstocks
  • Key players for major feedstocks

Market Evaluations

  • Market trends
  • Major regions
  • Key application areas
  • Key manufacturers
  • Price trends
  • Raw material requirements
  • Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process
  • Major importers and exporters

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Grade:

Free-flowing grade potassium permanganate currently holds the largest market share.

  • Free Flowing Grade
  • Technical Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Application:

Potassium permanganate finds extensive applications in water treatment to remove bacteria and iron content.

  • Water Treatment
  • Wastewater Treatment
  • Chemicals Manufacturing
  • Aquaculture
  • Metal Processing
  • Air and Gas Purification
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • China
  • United States
  • European Union
  • India
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxs8dy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Evolution of Smart, Connected Homes: Integration with AI, IoT, and Workplace Transforming Consumer Lifestyles

SLE Market Sees Rising Trends in Biologics, Stem Cell Therapy, and Awareness Initiatives

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.