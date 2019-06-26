Global Potato Market 2019-2024 - Market Opportunities and Future Trends

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global production of potato is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.06% during the forecast period (2019-2024)

Potato is a major food crop that is grown in over 100 countries across the world. Potatoes are used for a variety of purposes, and not only as a vegetable for cooking at home. In fact, less than 50% of potatoes grown worldwide are consumed fresh. The rest are processed into potato food products & food ingredients, fed to cattle, pigs, and chickens, processed into starch for industrial use, and re-used as seed tubers for growing the next season's potato crop. Therefore, increased demand in the food processing industry acts as a major driving force behind the growth of the potato market.

Scope of the Report

Potato is a fundamental element regarding food security, for millions of people across South America, Africa, and Asia, including Central Asia.The report covers the production, consumption, and trade analysis of potatoes across the world.The potato value chain of Europe and North America, is experiencing most of the innovations in the private sector. These markets are expected to be good opportunities for the newly created value chains, when it comes to looking for successful partnerships in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Production Analysis of United States



United States is the fifth-largest producer of potatoes in the world, after Ukraine. The United States accounts for over 4.2% of the world's potato production.Approximately 60 percent of the potato sales is allotted to French fries, chips, dehydrated potatoes, and other potato products. The remaining 40% goes to the fresh market and is used, either as animal feed, or re-used as seed tubers for the next season's crop.



China is the Largest Producer of Potatoes



China, Russia, India, the US, and Ukraine are the largest producers of potatoes. Asia alone accounts for half of the world's potato production, with China and India accounting for nearly 35% of the production.China's domestic demand for potatoes has slowly increased over the last few decades. About 10-15% of the potatoes produced in China are used for processed potato products, such as chips and frozen French fries.



There is an increasing middle-class population due to rapid urbanization which has resulted in the popularity of potato products, as this population is attracted more to westernized cuisine. Also, the Chinese government is looking to increase the potato crop production as it is more profitable per acre than any other staple crops.



