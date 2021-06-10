Global Potato Starch Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potato starch market reached a volume of 3.90 Million Tons in 2020. Potato starch is a fine powder extracted from the root tubers of the potato plant which contain minimal fat or protein. It is characterized by a neutral taste and has high-binding strength and minimal foaming. It gives a light, fluffy texture to baked goods such as quick bread and muffins. Its consumption also assists in regulating blood sugar level and absorbing magnesium and calcium. Due to its diverse properties, it has gained popularity as a raw material in the food, paper, textile and pharmaceutical industries.



Potato starch is extensively utilized in the food industry as a binder, additive, thickener and stabilizer in the preparation of potato chips, noodles, wine gums, cocktail nuts, hot dog sausages, bakery cream, instant soups and sauces. The growing consumption of convenience food across the globe is one of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, it is utilized as an excipient in the production of pharmaceuticals, and to finish and stiffen various types of fabrics in the textile industry. Besides this, it is also employed in the paper and chemical industries for its solubility and adhesive properties.

Further, manufacturers have started employing specialty enzymes, chemicals and organic solvents while processing to improve the product quality. They have also shifted towards better separating devices like hydrocyclone that provides three-phase centrifugal separation to yield defined starch granules. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global potato starch market to continuously grow during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Break up by Category:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Native starch represents the most popular category and accounts for the majority of the total market share as it is easily available at affordable prices.

Break up by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Others

Currently, potato starch is mostly employed in food applications on account of its neutral taste and high binding strength.



Regional Insights:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

At present, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global market due to high consumption of convenience food across the region.



