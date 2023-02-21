Global Potato Starch Market Report 2023-2027: Increased Demand for Natural Ingredients Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global potato starch market will reach US$ 7.36 Billion by 2027 according to the publisher. Globally, potato starch is a fine powder made from the potato plant's root tubers that is low in fat and protein.

It has a neutral taste and a high binding strength with minimal foaming. It gives baked goods like quick bread and muffins a light, fluffy texture. Its consumption also aids in the regulation of blood sugar levels and the absorption of magnesium and calcium. Because of its many qualities, it has become a popular raw material in the food, paper, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.



The Global Potato Starch Industry is expanding at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2022-to 2027:



With the growing demand for healthier, safer, and natural products, the clean-label trend has gained traction in recent years. Hence, potato starches are gaining popularity because they fit the clean-label. Furthermore, robust demand for cost-effective additives such as potato starch drives the market growth.



In contrast, the thriving global food industry drives innovation and new product development by leading manufacturers. Potato starch is also gaining appeal as a low-cost, ecologically friendly food processor replacement. Demand for potato starch as a low-cost meat substitute is predicted to rise as vegetarian meat substitutes to gain popularity.



Natural Ingredients' Growing Popularity to Boost Growth of the Native Potato Starch Segment:



Our report covers the market for Native starch, Modified starch, and Sweeteners. Globally, because of its higher amylose content, modified starch is widely used.

Further, the rising usage of starch in the food and beverage industries has changed demand dynamics in recent years, raising demand for its native version. Also, rising interest in natural and clean-label ingredients due to perceived health benefits fuels the growth of the native segment.



With the rising demand for potato starch in the food and beverage industries, America commands a commanding position:



The growing trend of clean-label and plant-based products is driving the potato starch market in the American region. Consumers nowadays want healthy products that are also enjoyable. Functional foods, including healthy snacks that use starch as a natural additive, are becoming increasingly popular.

The thriving food industry primarily drives the Asia Pacific market in developing markets like India and China. The region's growing popularity of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products fuels the demand for this starch from the food processing industry. The growing interest in trying Western cuisines has increased demand for sauces, dressings, bakery products, and convenience foods, which will drive the region's potato starch market growth.



The Confectionery and Drinks Industry Exhibits Dominance, Supported by Widespread Use of Potato Starch:



The increasing use of starch in the confectionery and beverage industries is expected to drive the global potato starch market collectively. Moreover, potato starch being a thickening, binding, and stabilizing agent is becoming an essential ingredient in various processed foods. Demand is steadily increasing due to the growing popularity of clean-label and plant-based products.



Key Market Players:



The presence of many small and established businesses represents highly intense competition in the global market. Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and regional expansions are among the strategies used by players in the worldwide potato starch market to stay ahead of the competition. Cargill Inc, Ingredion Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle, Atlia Group, Tereos Group, Sudzucker AG, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited are critical players in the potato starch market.



Product the market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:



1. Native

2. Modified

3. Sweeteners



Region the market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:



1. America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the world



End Use the market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:



1. Confectionery and drinks

2. Processed foods

3. Corrugating and paper making

4. Feed

5. Pharmaceuticals

6. Other Non-food



Processing Process, the market has been covered from 2 viewpoints:



1. Starch Value Chain

2. Potato Starch Production Process

Companies Mentioned

Cargill Inc

Ingredion Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate and Lyle

Atlia Group

Tereos Group

Sudzucker AG

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

