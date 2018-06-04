Global Poultry Diagnostic Market 2018-2024: Rising Disease Outbreaks Driving Market Growth

Poultry diagnosis covers diagnosis of poultry diseases such as, avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, new castle disease, avian mycoplasmosis etc. Increasing test developments in poultry diagnosis has significantly contributed in the growth of the market. Global poultry diagnosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% for the forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing disease outbreaks in poultry, rising demand for poultry derived food products and increasing adoption of vaccination are some of the factors driving the growth of global poultry diagnostic market. On the contrary, market is facing some restraints such as, high poultry cost and lack of awareness about poultry disease in remote areas.

Rising disease outbreaks in poultry is the major growth driver in poultry diagnostic market. As the rate of disease outbreaks is increasing globally the need for diagnosis rises which is contributing to the growth of the market. According to PHY.ORG China nation health and family planning commission estimated that in the end of January2017, 100 people died because of bird flu. Moreover, it is stated by Center for Disease Control and Prevention that freshly-slaughtered chickens are major contributor in bird flu disease.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate global poultry diagnostic market for forecast period 2017-2024. Major reason for the dominance of North America in the market is increasing adoption of poultry diagnostic and increase in avian disease outbreaks in North America. Moreover, the increasing expenditure and increasing focus of government on animal health improvement and veterinary healthcare are also contributing factors. However, Asia-pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing region for forecast period of 2017-2024 . Increasing awareness of animal health and growing per capita expenditure on animal health care in major countries like China, India are factors driving the growth in the region. Further, major out breaks of fatal diseases in the region such as, influenza and Newcastle are also driving governments focus in poultry diagnosis development market.



