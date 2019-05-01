Global Poultry Eggs Markets to 2023 - Key Vendors are Agroholding Avangard, Cal-Maine Foods, ISE Foods, Proteina Animal, S.A. DE C.V. & Rose Acre Farms
May 01, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Poultry Eggs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The poultry eggs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
The expansion of retail landscape will foster the adoption of poultry eggs market growth in the forthcoming years. Egg and egg products including shell eggs, specialty eggs, and processed egg products are sold by large organized retailers including Walmart and Tesco. Organized retailers are offering convenience and value for money as critical selection parameters for consumers, thus, creating significant market demand for poultry eggs during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rise in global egg consumption
One of the growth drivers of the global poultry eggs market is the rise in global egg consumption. Health-consciousness about protein intake has led to an increase in consumption of eggs and egg products.
Increasing popularity of vegan diets
One of the challenges in the growth of the global poultry eggs market is the increasing popularity of vegan diets. Consumers are opting for vegan diets primarily due to health benefits such as the reduced risk of obesity and improved heart health.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the poultry eggs market during 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the global poultry eggs market are focusing on launching new products as it helps in increasing their market shares and expanding their consumer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Shell eggs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Specialty eggs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Processed egg products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Growing prominence of private label brands
- Increase in strategic alliances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agroholding Avangard
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
- ISE Foods. INC
- Proteina Animal, S.A. DE C.V. (PROAN)
- Rose Acre Farms
PART 14: APPENDIX
