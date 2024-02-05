Global Poultry Processing Equipment Markets, 2022-2024 and 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Animal Protein Foods Enhances Market Prospects, Industry 4.0 to Accelerate Poultry Processing Automation

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Processing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Poultry Processing Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Chicken, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Types segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides insights into the global poultry processing equipment market, offering a comprehensive overview of key trends and market trajectories. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for sustainable animal feed, and automated technologies played a crucial role in streamlining poultry production and supply chain networks during disruptions.

The report introduces poultry processing equipment, highlighting advancements in poultry farm processes and equipment. It provides an overview and outlook for the poultry processing equipment market, emphasizing technology adoption in poultry production. Drivers and inhibitors of the market are analyzed, with segmentation by equipment type and poultry type.

Advances in automated poultry deboning machinery are explored, and the market breakdown by equipment type (such as killing & defeathering, deboning & skinning, cut-ups, marinating & tumbling, evisceration, and other equipment) and poultry type (including chicken and other types) is provided.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

Regional analysis categorizes the world poultry processing equipment market by developed and developing regions, with rankings based on CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027. The competitive scenario is examined, including recent market activity, select advancements by innovators, and the market share of global key competitors in 2022. The competitive market presence is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide in 2022, offering insights into the market dynamics.



The Poultry Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Safer & Faster Meat Cutting Equipment Enhance Appeal & Image

Sophisticated Deboning Technology Underpins Uptake Volumes

New and Innovative Systems Set to Widen Addressable Market

Digitalization Unveils New Opportunities

Software Tools Emerge to Streamline Poultry Processing Lines

Growing Poultry Meat Consumption Steers Momentum

Global Broiler Meat Production (Million Metric Tons RTCE): 2016-2021)

Global Broiler Meat Production by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume (Ready to Cook Equivalent) for USA , China , Brazil , EU, Russia , India , Mexico , Thailand , Turkey , Argentina , Malaysia , and Others

, , , EU, , , , , , , , and Others Global Broiler Meat Imports by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume (Ready to Cook Equivalent) for Japan , China , Mexico , EU, Saudi Arabia , Iraq , UAE, Philippines , South Africa , Hong Kong , USA , and Others

, , , EU, , , UAE, , , , , and Others Global Broiler Meat Exports by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume (Ready to Cook Equivalent) for Brazil , USA , EU, Thailand , Turkey , Ukraine , China , Russia , Belarus , Argentina , Chile , and Others

, , EU, , , , , , , , , and Others Per Capita Consumption of Poultry in Select Countries for 2017 and 2026 (in Kilograms per Person per Year)

Rising Demand for Animal Protein Foods Enhances Market Prospects

Global Demand for Animal Protein by Type (1985-2035): Decade-wise Breakdown of Volume Demand (Thousand Tonnes) for Beef, Eggs, Pork, Poultry, Seafood, and Sheep

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-a-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Widening Role of Automation in Meat Processing Operations Augurs Well

Industry 4.0 to Accelerate Poultry Processing Automation

Automated Packaging Widens the Business Case

Expanding Global Population and Food Security Concerns Elevate Demand for Processed Meats

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)

Urbanization Enhances Poultry Meat Demand

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 58 Featured)

Cargill, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

Key Technology, Inc.

Marel hf.

Euragglo S.R.L.

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

CTB, Inc.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Kuhl Corporation

Nichimo Co., Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Bayle S.A

Brower Equipment

Hobart



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzlcc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets