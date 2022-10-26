Global Powder Metallurgy Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Major Players - Carpenter Technology, General Electric, Kennametal Inc., Sandvik, VDM Metals

Oct 26, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global and regional markets in powder metallurgy. We have included individual processes with in-depth applications for metal powder and parts.
The report also includes major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Apart from the dynamics, it also provides information about industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape the market's demand in the coming years.
Additive manufacturing is a highly advanced process used in powder metallurgy. It is capable of producing a complex geometry of parts directly from a CAD design. Additive manufacturing is used in aerospace and the medical and dental industry to fabric parts that can work robustly in extremely harsh environments.
Oil & gas and energy & power end-use industries are emerging in additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy market. Currently, the automotive industry is likely to be less opportunistic for the 3D printing powders covered in this report since the sector is highly cost-sensitive.
This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc. We have also included a list of global and local players with their product-related information.
For this report, we have considered the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional markets. 2021 is regarded as a historic/base year, while 2022 is considered an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years from 2022 to 2027. All market values are in U.S. dollars ($).
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy by product, type, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, Carpenter Technology, General Electric, Kennametal Inc., Sandvik, VDM Metals
Reasons for Doing This Study:
- The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry has seen steady growth since the 1980s. Much of this growth was derived from metal powder-based parts replacing castings, forgings, and machined parts. Also, the P/M industry has consistently demonstrated that it can meet manufacturer demand at a lower cost relative to technologies such as drilling, milling, finishing, and others.
- P/M technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is a revolutionary parts fabrication process that can produce parts for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and parts on demand. Furthermore, this process takes much less time for parts fabrication than the other powder metallurgy process, such as metal injection molding.
- Powders used in additive manufacturing are spherical and provide strength to the particles and enable the production of a part layer-by-layer. Customization is creating enormous opportunities for the additive manufacturing process. Therefore, the publisher's staff decided to analyze the market opportunity for additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Current Market Overview
- History of Additive Manufacturing
- Advantages of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Am Offers Freedom to Fabricate Complex Parts
- Design Advantage of Additive Manufacturing
- 3D Printing Takes 10X Less Time to Fabricate Identical Parts
- Weight Reduction
- Influx of 3D Printing Metal Powders
- Secondary Operations After Am Parts Production
- Chemistry of Additive Metal Powders
- Applications of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Powder Metallurgy Processes Used in Additive Manufacturing
- Metal Powders Production Process
- Comparison of Metal Powder Production Processes
- 3D Printing Parts Production Process
- 3D Printing Powders/Materials/Feedstocks
- Steel-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Titanium-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Nickel-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Cobalt-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Aluminum-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Refractory Metals-Based 3D Printing Powders
- Other 3D Printing Powders
- End-Use Industries of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Automotive
- Healthcare (Medical and Dental)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Semiconductor Applications
- Sports and Consumer Goods
- Turbomachinery Applications
- Value Chain of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Global Market Dynamic
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Current Market Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Applications of 3D Printing in Powder Metallurgy
- Green Transportation
- Additive Manufacturing in the Protection of Wildlife
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Impact of Covid-19
- Industry Expert Insights
Chapter 4 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Introduction
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Type of Powder
- Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder Production
- Global Market for Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive Applications
- Medical and Dental Applications
- Consumer Goods
- Service Bureaus
- Other End-Use Industries
- Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
- Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder
- Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Process
- Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry
- Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Country
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Characteristics of Additive Manufacturing in the Powder Metallurgy Industry
- Leading 3D Printing Metal Powder Producers
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 3D Systems Inc.
- Admatec Bv
- Allegheny Technologies Inc.
- Ametek Inc.
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Farsoon Technologies
- General Electric
- Gkn Powder Metallurgy
- Hoganas Ab
- Kennametal Inc.
- Renishaw plc
- Sandvik Ab
- Slm Solutions Group AG
- Vdm Metals GmbH
- Xjet
