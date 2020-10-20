Global Powder Metallurgy Markets 2020-2026: Market is Estimated to Reach $9 Billion - Inherent Sustainability Drives the Powder Metallurgy Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Metallurgy - A Global Market Overview 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Powder Metallurgy market is estimated to reach $9 billion in 2020 with a reduced y-o-y growth.



The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Powder Metallurgy market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026



COVID-19 has sent the global markets into a tizzy with the impact it has had and the Powder Metallurgy (PM) industry is no exception to this. However, the overall effect of this malaise on the market for PM may not be as pronounced as being witnessed by other sectors. The major end-use industries of PM include Automotive with over 75% share in 2019, with Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics and Medical accounting for nearly similar smaller splits.

Automotive accounts for about three-fourths of the global Powder Metallurgy market in 2019 and also projected to lead the market through to the analysis period 2019-2026.



Research Findings & Coverage

Powder Metallurgy global market is explored in this report with respect to metal types and key applications

The study extensively analyzes each metal type and key application of powder metallurgy in all major regions for the analysis period

Inherent Sustainability Drives the Powder Metallurgy Market

Recent Advances in Powder Metallurgy Technology

Direct Current Plasma Sintering Technique: An Innovation in Powder Metallurgy

Future of Powder Metallurgy in Auto Industry Secure

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 39

The industry guide includes the contact details for 201 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Introduction to Powder Metallurgy

1.1.1.1 A Brief History of Powder Metallurgy

1.1.1.2 Benefits of Powder Metallurgy

1.1.1.3 Limitations of Powder Metallurgy

1.1.1.3.1 Technical Limitations

1.1.1.3.1.1 Powder Making and Handling

1.1.1.3.1.2 Compaction

1.1.1.3.1.3 Sintering

1.1.1.3.2 Economical Limitations

1.1.1.3.2.1 Size Limitations

1.1.1.3.2.2 Mechanical Properties

1.1.1.3.2.3 Volume Production

1.1.2 Powder Metallurgy Production Techniques

1.1.2.1 Mechanical Processes

1.1.2.1.1 Grinding

1.1.2.1.2 Milling

1.1.2.1.3 Mechanical Alloying

1.1.2.2 Physical-Mechanical Processes

1.1.2.2.1 Water Atomization

1.1.2.2.2 Gas Atomization

1.1.2.2.3 Centrifugal Atomization

1.1.2.2.4 Vacuum Atomization

1.1.2.2.5 Ultrasonic Atomization

1.1.2.3 Chemical Processes

1.1.2.3.1 Reduction of Metal Compounds

1.1.2.3.1.1 Reduction of Iron Oxides

1.1.2.3.1.2 Reduction of Non-Ferrous Metal Oxides

1.1.2.3.2 Making Powders from the Vapor Phase

1.1.2.4 Electrochemical Processes

1.1.2.4.1 Preparation of Powders from Water Solution

1.1.2.4.1.1 Copper Powder

1.1.2.4.2 Melt Electrolysis

1.1.2.4.2.1 Tantalum Powder

1.1.2.4.2.2 Beryllium Powder

1.1.3 Shaping and Compaction of Powder Materials

1.1.3.1 Basics of Pressing Processes

1.1.3.1.1 Effects of Compacting Pressure on Powder Materials

1.1.3.1.2 Activation Effect of Pressing

1.1.3.2 Pressure Forming

1.1.3.2.1 Die Pressing

1.1.3.2.2 Extrusion

1.1.3.2.3 Isostatic Pressing

1.1.3.2.3.1 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)

1.1.3.2.3.2 Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP)

1.1.3.2.4 Powder Forging

1.1.3.2.5 Explosive Compaction

1.1.3.2.6 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

1.1.3.2.7 Additive Manufacturing

1.1.4 Sintering

1.1.4.1 Sintering Mechanisms

1.1.4.1.1 Solid-State Sintering

1.1.4.1.2 Liquid Phase Sintering

1.1.4.2 Sintering and its Chemical Aspects

1.1.4.3 Sintering Furnaces

1.1.4.4 Sintering Atmospheres

1.1.5 Secondary and Finishing Operations

1.1.5.1 Deburring and Cleaning

1.1.5.2 Repressing, Sizing and Coining

1.1.5.3 Local Surface Densification Methods

1.1.5.4 Machining

1.1.5.4.1 Joining

1.1.5.4.2 Welding

1.1.5.4.3 Brazing

1.1.5.4.4 Diffusion Bonding

1.1.5.4.5 Shrink Fit/Press Fit

1.1.5.4.6 Adhesive Bonding

1.1.5.5 Surface Treatments

1.1.5.5.1 Steam Treatment

1.1.5.5.2 Plating

1.1.5.5.3 Coating

1.1.5.5.4 Infiltration and Impregnation

1.1.5.6 Heat and Thermochemical Treatments

1.1.5.6.1 Sinter Hardening

1.1.5.6.2 Induction Hardening

1.1.5.6.3 Carburizing

1.1.5.6.4 Nitriding

1.1.6 Powder Metallurgy Products

1.1.6.1 Ferrous or Iron Based Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Products

1.1.6.1.1 Low or Medium Strength Iron-Based P/M Products

1.1.6.1.2 P/M Products Based on High Strength Iron

1.1.6.1.3 Stainless Steel P/M Products

1.1.6.1.4 Sintered High-Speed Steels

1.1.6.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Products

1.1.6.2.1 Aluminum

1.1.6.2.2 Cobalt

1.1.6.2.3 Copper

1.1.6.2.4 Nickel

1.1.6.2.5 Titanium

1.1.6.2.6 Other Non-Ferrous Metals

1.1.6.2.6.1 Chromium

1.1.6.2.6.2 Tungsten and Molybdenum

1.1.6.2.6.3 Tantalum and Niobium

1.1.7 Applications of Powder Metallurgy

1.1.7.1 Aerospace

1.1.7.2 Automotive

1.1.7.2.1 Powder Metallurgy Materials Used in the Automotive Industry

1.1.7.2.1.1 Iron and Steel

1.1.7.2.1.2 Aluminum, Titanium and Other P/M Materials

1.1.7.2.2 Novel P/M Products for Auto Applications

1.1.7.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.1.7.3.1 Electrical Contact Materials

1.1.7.3.1.1 Contact Materials for Low-Voltage Switchgears

1.1.7.3.1.2 Contact Materials for High-Voltage Switchgears

1.1.7.3.2 Electronic Applications

1.1.7.4 Industrial

1.1.7.4.1 Tool Steels

1.1.7.5 Medical

1.1.7.6 Other Applications

1.1.7.6.1 Biomaterials

1.1.7.6.2 Business Machines

1.1.7.6.3 Oil and Gas



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Inherent Sustainability Drives the Powder Metallurgy Market

2.2 Recent Advances in Powder Metallurgy Technology

Ultra-High-Temperature Sintering

Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs)

Automotive Manufacturing Advances

Metal Additive Manufacturing

2.3 Direct Current Plasma Sintering Technique: An Innovation in Powder Metallurgy

2.4 Future of Powder Metallurgy in Auto Industry Secure

2.5 Powder Metallurgy Set to Gain Traction in Medicine

2.6 3D Printing to Revolutionize Powder Metallurgy but Challenges Remain



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

American Chemet Corporation ( United States )

) Royal Metal Powders Inc. ( United States )

) AMETEK, Inc. ( United States )

) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products ( United States )

) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Eighty Four ( United States )

) Asbury Carbons, Inc. ( United States )

) ATI ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company ( United States )

) Carpenter Technology Corporation ( United States )

) Catalus Corportation ( United States )

) Daido Steel Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Diamet Corporation ( Japan )

) Dorst Technologies GmbH & CO. KG. ( Germany )

) Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) GKN Hoeganaes ( United States )

) Graphit Kropfmuhl GmbH ( Germany )

) H.C. Starck GmbH ( Germany )

) Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hoganas AB ( Sweden )

) Imerys Graphite & Carbon ( Switzerland )

) Kennametal Inc. ( United States )

) Kobe Steel , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Kymera International ( United States )

) Lonza Group Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) MIBA AG ( Austria )

) Oerlikon Metco Switzerland ( Switzerland )

) PMG Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Pometon S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Rio Tinto Metal Powders ( Canada )

) Sandvik AB ( Sweden )

) Sandvik Materials Technology ( Sweden )

) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tenneco Inc. ( United States )

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Hoganas Collaborates with Lincotek for New Surface Coating Solutions Development

Sanicro 35 Super-Austenitic Grade Launched by Sandvik

Official Name Change of Masan Resources Corporation to Masan High-Tech Material

Launch of FASTAL Three-Layered Clad Metal Plate Product by AMETEK SMP

New Intralube GS Powder Mix Introduced by Hoganas

Masan Resources Acquired H.C. Starck Tungsten Business

HP 3D High Reusability PP Added to FORECAST 3D's Range of Additive Manufacturing Materials

FORECAST 3D's Production of Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Testing to Reach More Than One Million

Sandvik's 10% Minority Holding in Gesac Divested to Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

FORECAST 3D Produces Nasopharyngeal Swabs using HP's Industrial-Grade Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Technology

GKN Powder Metallurgy and WORKERBASE Enter Partnership

Critical Ventilator Components Developed Using AMETEK SMP's 316L Stainless Steel Filtration Powder

AS9100 Revision D Certification for Sandvik's New Powder Plant for Titanium and Nickel-Based Superalloys

FORECAST 3D's Readily-Available Protective Equipment and Testing Supplies to Aid COVID-19 Battle

Realignment of ATI's Business Segments to Accelerate Sustainable Long-Term Profitable Growth

AMETEK's Reading Alloys Business acquired by Kymera International

FORECAST 3D Joins Forces with Lubrizol

Inauguration of Carpenter Technology's Emerging Technology Center in Athens, Alabama

Launch of BrazeLet 9007/9017 Water-Based Brazing Pastes by Hoganas

New Line of Imerys Graphite & Carbon's Additives for Lithium-Ion Batteries

GKN Additive to Locally Produce and Warehouse Powders

GKN Additive Partners with Kueppers Solutions

ATI's New Long Term Agreement with BWX Technologies

Sandvik Launches Highly Automated Titanium Powder Plant in Sweden

Hoganas Builds New Metal Powders Production Plant in Germany

FORECAST 3D Acquired by GKN Powder Metallurgy

New Rockit Surface Welding Powders from Hoganas

Beam IT's 30% Stake Acquired by Sandvik

GKN Powder Metallurgy Launches its Third Customer Center in Germany

Hoganas to Broaden Operations in Johnstown Facility in North America

Formation of Carpenter Additive Business Unit

First Ever 3D Printed Diamond Composite by Sandvik Additive Manufacturing

Sandvik to Reinforce Sandvik Materials Technology's Position and Future Development

H.C. Starck STC to Market Under the Brand Name Hoganas

Hoganas Partners with Dontyne Gears

Opening of GKN Powder Metallurgy's New North American Powder Metallurgy Headquarters

ATI and Rolls-Royce Extend their Partnership to Supply Specialty Materials for Trent Engine Family

Pometon Develops a New Range of Copper and Silver Coated Copper Powders

Kobe Steel's Investment to Increase Steel Powder Production Capacity in Takasago Plant

Investment to Increase Steel Powder Production Capacity in Takasago Plant Dura-Mill Acquired by Sandvik

Hoganas and Lulea University of Technology Collaborate for a Joint Four-Year Research Project

Partnership of GKN Powder Metallurgy and PostNord AB

GKN Powder Metallurgy Joins Forces with EOS

LPW Technology Ltd. Acquired by Carpenter Technology

Tenneco Acquires Federal-Mogul LLC

Kymera International Acquired by Palladium Equity Partners

SMC Powder Metallurgy is Now Catalus Corporation

GKN Powder Metallurgy to Deploy HP Metal Jet for Powder Production and Metal Part Processing

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Advantage Metal Powders, Inc. ( United States )

) American Chemet Corporation ( United States )

) Royal Metal Powders Inc. ( United States )

) AMETEK, Inc. ( United States )

) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products ( United States )

) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Eighty Four ( United States )

) Asbury Carbons, Inc. ( United States )

) ATI ( United States )

) Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company ( United States )

) Carpenter Technology Corporation ( United States )

) Catalus Corportation ( United States )

) GKN Hoeganaes ( United States )

) Kennametal Inc. ( United States )

) Kymera International ( United States )

) Rio Tinto Metal Powders ( Canada )

) Tenneco Inc. ( United States )

7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Dorst Technologies GmbH & Co. Kg. ( Germany )

) Graphit Kropfmuhl GmbH ( Germany )

) H.C. Starck GmbH ( Germany )

) Hoganas AB ( Sweden )

) Imerys Graphite & Carbon ( Switzerland )

) Lonza Group Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Melrose Industries Plc ( United Kingdom )

) MIBA AG ( Austria )

) Mimplus Technologies GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Oerlikon Metco Switzerland ( Switzerland )

) PMG Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Pometon S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Sandvik AB ( Sweden )

) Sandvik Materials Technology ( Sweden )

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Diamet Corporation ( Japan )

) Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kobe Steel , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

9. SOUTH AMERICA



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

