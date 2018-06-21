Global Powder Metallurgy (PM) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Powder Metallurgy (PM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Powder Metallurgy (PM) in terms of value sales (US$) of Metal Powders and PM Parts/Components. Separate comprehensive analytics are provided for PM Parts for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Additionally, the report analyzes the Global market for Metal Powders in value (US$) for the US and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
The Metal Powders market is further analyzed in terms of value (US$) and volume (Tons) by the following Segments:
- Iron & Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Tungsten
- Aluminum
- Precious Metal
- Others
The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- American Chemet Corp. (USA)
- AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA)
- Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA)
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA)
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Diamet Corporation (Japan)
- Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Erasteel SAS (France)
- F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA)
- Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. (USA)
- Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)
- Hoeganaes Corp. (USA)
- H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
- Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)
- Hgans AB (Sweden)
- JFE Steel Corp. (Japan)
- Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
- Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
- Kymera International (USA)
- Miba AG (Austria)
- Norilsk Nickel (Russia)
- PMG Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Pometon SpA (Italy)
- Rio Tinto Metal Powders (Canada)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Current and Future Market Analysis
Analysis for Metal Powders
Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts
Automotive Industry
The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products
Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Optimism Prevails Amid PMI Recovery
Tremendous Prospects Lie Ahead for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and Powder Requirements
Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing
An Overview
Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
MIM PM Components Set to Flourish
Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market
Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality
VVT Components
A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles
Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts
Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus
Increasing Focus on Green Technology
Future Growth Directions for the PM Industry
Diversification
Sustainability
Investments in Technology
Competitive Landscape
3. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE SECTORS
Automotive Industry Outlook
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth
Historical Relationship between P/M and Automotive Industry
Benefits for Automotive Industry
Powder Metallurgy in Passenger Cars
Recent Developments in the Automotive Industry
Prospective Automotive Applications
Carrier Housings
VVT
Geographic Variations Exist in PM Usage in Automobiles
Aerospace
PM Material in Aerospace Applications
Growth in Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market
Other End-Use Sectors
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
Growing Demand for Mining & Construction Equipment Boosts Growth in Powder Metallurgy Market
DIY Tools and Domestic Appliances
Emerging End-Use Industries
Rising Prospects for PM Material in Health Care Industry
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS
5. PRODUCT/PROCESS INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS
Epson Atmix Rolls Out New Stainless Steel Grade Power
Hgans Launches High Precision Toolbox for Metal Mixes
Cooksongold to Release New Platinum Advanced Metal Powder
Hoeganaes Unveils AncorAM Product Line
Carbodeon Adds Nanodiamond Powder to uDiamond Product Line
NanoSteel Launches New Range of Ferrous Powders
LPW Technology Introduces New Analytical Techniques and Software for Additive Manufacturing
EOS Develops Two Novel Metal Powders for AM
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Carpenter Technology Commences Production of CARTECH PURIS 5+
Carpenter Teams Up with Samuel for Additive Manufacturing Solutions
Hgans Opens Technology Center in India
GKN Hoeganaes Starts Production Operations at Powder Innovation Center
GKN Takes Over Tozmetal
Miba to Take Over Full Ownership of MMLMS
Allegheny and GE Aviation for JV for Meltless Titanium Alloy
Sandvik Expands Capacity for Gas Atomised Powder
American Axle Acquires Metaldyne Performance Group
Carpenter Technology Takes Over Puris
ACuPowder Merges Three Entities, Forms Unified Brand
GKN Collaborates with EOS for Welding
Umicore to Take Over Eurotungstene
Sumitomo to Acquire Keystone Powdered Metal Company
GKN Hoeganaes and TLS Technik to Form JV
Hoeganaes Commences Production of Powders for Asia
Hoeganaes Bags AS9100C Quality Management System for Cinnaminson Facility
NTN Corporation Merges Subsidies
Federal-Mogul Opens New JV Facility
GKN to Form JV with Bazhou Hongsheng
Carpenter Technology to Start Operations at Alabama Unit
Makin Metal Powders Invests for Capacity Expansion
CVMR Relocates Operations to US
Metalysis Consummates Tantalum Powder' Production Run
Netshape Takes Over Capstan Tennessee
CVMR Teams Up with AREVA for Establishing New Plants
Kushal Ferro Alloys Seeks Technology Partnership for Water Atomisation Plant
GKN Invests for Facility Expansion in Zhenjiang, China
AP&C Obtains AS9100 Certification for QM System
Hyundai Completes Construction of Water Atomisation Plant in Korea
Global Tungsten & Powders Joins Hands with Umicore for Cobalt Powder
Hgans Explores on New Powder Production Unit for PM titanium components
Rio Tinto Commences Operations at a New Metal Powder Annealing Facility in China
Carraro Inks Agreement to Divest MG Mini Gears to Finatem
Pyrogenesis Canada Signs a Letter of Intent
PyroGenesis Takes Over CAD $2 Million Metallurgical Powder Pilot Plant
Iluka Resources Invests in Metalysis Limited
5N Plus Acquires AM&M Advanced Machine and Materials
SLM Solutions to Acquire a Metal Powder Producer
Raymor Industries Divests AP&C division to PE-backed Arcam
Hitachi Chemical Co. Merges with Hitachi Powdered Metals Co.
O2 Investment Acquires Alpha Sintered Metals
GRIPM Acquires Majority of Shares in Makin Metal Powders
CREMER GmbH Acquires SOF EQUIPMENT
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 133)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (43)
- France (3)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Latin America (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j99jxw/global_powder?w=5
