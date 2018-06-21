Global Powder Metallurgy (PM) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Powder Metallurgy (PM) in terms of value sales (US$) of Metal Powders and PM Parts/Components. Separate comprehensive analytics are provided for PM Parts for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Additionally, the report analyzes the Global market for Metal Powders in value (US$) for the US and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

The Metal Powders market is further analyzed in terms of value (US$) and volume (Tons) by the following Segments:

Iron & Steel

Stainless Steel

Tungsten

Aluminum

Precious Metal

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Current and Future Market Analysis

Analysis for Metal Powders

Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts

Automotive Industry

The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products

Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Optimism Prevails Amid PMI Recovery

Tremendous Prospects Lie Ahead for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing

Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and Powder Requirements

Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing

An Overview

Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing

MIM PM Components Set to Flourish

Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market

Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality

VVT Components

A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles

Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts

Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus

Increasing Focus on Green Technology

Future Growth Directions for the PM Industry

Diversification

Sustainability

Investments in Technology

Competitive Landscape



3. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE SECTORS

Automotive Industry Outlook

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth

Historical Relationship between P/M and Automotive Industry

Benefits for Automotive Industry

Powder Metallurgy in Passenger Cars

Recent Developments in the Automotive Industry

Prospective Automotive Applications

Carrier Housings

VVT

Geographic Variations Exist in PM Usage in Automobiles

Aerospace

PM Material in Aerospace Applications

Growth in Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market

Other End-Use Sectors

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

Growing Demand for Mining & Construction Equipment Boosts Growth in Powder Metallurgy Market

DIY Tools and Domestic Appliances

Emerging End-Use Industries

Rising Prospects for PM Material in Health Care Industry



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS



5. PRODUCT/PROCESS INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS

Epson Atmix Rolls Out New Stainless Steel Grade Power

Hgans Launches High Precision Toolbox for Metal Mixes

Cooksongold to Release New Platinum Advanced Metal Powder

Hoeganaes Unveils AncorAM Product Line

Carbodeon Adds Nanodiamond Powder to uDiamond Product Line

NanoSteel Launches New Range of Ferrous Powders

LPW Technology Introduces New Analytical Techniques and Software for Additive Manufacturing

EOS Develops Two Novel Metal Powders for AM



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Carpenter Technology Commences Production of CARTECH PURIS 5+

Carpenter Teams Up with Samuel for Additive Manufacturing Solutions

Hgans Opens Technology Center in India

GKN Hoeganaes Starts Production Operations at Powder Innovation Center

GKN Takes Over Tozmetal

Miba to Take Over Full Ownership of MMLMS

Allegheny and GE Aviation for JV for Meltless Titanium Alloy

Sandvik Expands Capacity for Gas Atomised Powder

American Axle Acquires Metaldyne Performance Group

Carpenter Technology Takes Over Puris

ACuPowder Merges Three Entities, Forms Unified Brand

GKN Collaborates with EOS for Welding

Umicore to Take Over Eurotungstene

Sumitomo to Acquire Keystone Powdered Metal Company

GKN Hoeganaes and TLS Technik to Form JV

Hoeganaes Commences Production of Powders for Asia

Hoeganaes Bags AS9100C Quality Management System for Cinnaminson Facility

NTN Corporation Merges Subsidies

Federal-Mogul Opens New JV Facility

GKN to Form JV with Bazhou Hongsheng

Carpenter Technology to Start Operations at Alabama Unit

Makin Metal Powders Invests for Capacity Expansion

CVMR Relocates Operations to US

Metalysis Consummates Tantalum Powder' Production Run

Netshape Takes Over Capstan Tennessee

CVMR Teams Up with AREVA for Establishing New Plants

Kushal Ferro Alloys Seeks Technology Partnership for Water Atomisation Plant

GKN Invests for Facility Expansion in Zhenjiang, China

AP&C Obtains AS9100 Certification for QM System

Hyundai Completes Construction of Water Atomisation Plant in Korea

Global Tungsten & Powders Joins Hands with Umicore for Cobalt Powder

Hgans Explores on New Powder Production Unit for PM titanium components

Rio Tinto Commences Operations at a New Metal Powder Annealing Facility in China

Carraro Inks Agreement to Divest MG Mini Gears to Finatem

Pyrogenesis Canada Signs a Letter of Intent

PyroGenesis Takes Over CAD $2 Million Metallurgical Powder Pilot Plant

Iluka Resources Invests in Metalysis Limited

5N Plus Acquires AM&M Advanced Machine and Materials

SLM Solutions to Acquire a Metal Powder Producer

Raymor Industries Divests AP&C division to PE-backed Arcam

Hitachi Chemical Co. Merges with Hitachi Powdered Metals Co.

O2 Investment Acquires Alpha Sintered Metals

GRIPM Acquires Majority of Shares in Makin Metal Powders

CREMER GmbH Acquires SOF EQUIPMENT



