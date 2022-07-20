Global Power & Energy Decarbonization Technology Innovation Growth Opportunities 2022: Emerging and Established Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Achieve Net-zero Targets

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Power & Energy Decarbonization Technology Innovation Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights advancements and profiles prominent companies that have contributed to decarbonization and have commercialized these technologies.

For instance, methane is 28 to 36 times more potent in its global warming potential than CO2. Advanced technologies help players in the oil and gas industry quickly identify the source and location of fugitive emissions and then fix them in their gathering, transmission, and distribution lines.

Similarly, advanced technologies in steel production now make zero-carbon, 100% steel possible, which has the potential to reduce about 9% of global CO2 emissions. In fact, the top 5 players in the steel industry are already in various stages of deploying this technology. Advanced materials in solar power generation and storage technologies that no longer rely on rare earth materials drive investment in renewables by addressing existing challenges that may have hindered growth.

Effort toward restricting the world's temperature increase to 1.5C has been on the global agenda ever since the Paris Agreement in 2015. However, the United Nations' recent COP26 conference highlighted the fact that although we have taken enormous initiatives, the work still falls short of achieving the target.



Both corporations and governments have made notable efforts, whether mandated or voluntary, to accelerate their net-zero transition. Top global companies' voluntary initiatives to arrive at carbon negative from carbon neutral are laudable.



Specifically, generating power through renewable sources, developing energy storage to increase renewables penetration, improving energy efficiency, electrifying industry, and managing carbon/methane are the top areas of focus in driving down carbon emissions to achieve climate change targets.



In addition, innovative business approaches, like as-a-Service models, that let customers focus on their core operations while leaving the details of a decarbonization strategy to the experts boost decarbonization initiatives and increase uptake where they otherwise are not sufficiently incentivized or where financing such projects has been an issue.



This research also presents the market potential, where quantifiable, of these advanced emerging technologies and the growth opportunities that market entrants and industry players can capitalize on in this space.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the major advanced technologies helping accelerate decarbonization globally? How are these better than existing ones?

Which companies are employing these technologies to help clients achieve carbon neutrality and what are the recent developments?

Which future technologies are likely to impact the decarbonization space?

What growth opportunities are available for new entrants and existing players in the decarbonization space?

What is the market revenue potential of these technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonization

2. Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Research Focus Areas

Research Focus Areas - Technologies

3. Energy Storage

Energy Storage Technologies

Global Energy Storage Trends

ZHC and VRFB - Revenue Magnitude

Eos Energy Storage

Thermal Storage Gains Traction

Compressed Air Energy Storage

Augwind Energy

Energy Dome S.p.A.

4. Hydrogen

Methane Pyrolysis

Methane Pyrolysis - Revenue Magnitude

Monolith Inc

5. Direct Emissions Management

CCUS

Captured CO2 and its Commercial Applications

CCUS

Carbon Clean Solutions

3Degrees INC

Advanced Methane LDAQ

SeekOps Inc

6. Energy Efficiency

District Heating and Cooling

Cetetherm, NIBE Group - Digital District Heating

Industrial Electrification

Hydrogen-based DRI-EAF in Steelmaking

Tenova s.p.A.

WHR

7. T&D Efficiency - Wireless Power

Wireless Power - Market Drivers, Challenges and Revenue Forecast

Ossia Inc

Emrod Energy

8. Advanced Renewable Power Generation Technologies

Third-generation Solar Cells - Perovskites

Perovskites - Revenue Magnitude, Market Drivers, and Challenges

Oxford PV

Solar Trackers

Solar Trackers - Revenue Magnitude

Array Technologies, Inc.

FPV

Revenue Magnitude

Ocean Sun AS

BIPVs

Revenue Magnitude

ClearVue Technologies Ltd

Micro Wind Turbines

A Glimpse of Potential Future Technologies

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Green Financing to Fund New Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Decarbonization Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - M&As

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymygg6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]dmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets