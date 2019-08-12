Global Power Bank Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Bank market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 16.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Upto 3,000 mAh, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, up to 3,000 mAh will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799401/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$567 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$774.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, up to 3,000 mAh will reach a market size of US$200.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Anker Innovations Ltd. (USA); ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. (Taiwan); Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (China); Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. (India); Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. (China); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Portronics Digital Pvt., Ltd. (India); Ravpower Inc. (USA); Sony Corporation (Japan); UIMI Tech. (India); Unu Electronics Inc. (USA)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799401/?utm_source=PRN

POWER BANK MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Bank Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Electric (Energy Source) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Solar (Energy Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Lithium Ion (Battery) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Bank Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Bank Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Electric (Energy Source) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Electric (Energy Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Solar (Energy Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Solar (Energy Source) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Lithium Polymer (Battery) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Power Bank Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Electric (Energy Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Solar (Energy Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Power Bank Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Power Bank Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Power Bank Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Power Bank Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Power Bank Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Power Bank Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Battery:

2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Energy Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Power Bank Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Battery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Power Bank Market by Battery: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Power Bank Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Power Bank Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Electric (Energy Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Solar (Energy Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Lithium Ion (Battery) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Power Bank Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Power Bank Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: Power Bank Market in France by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 52: French Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Power Bank Market in France by Battery: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: French Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Battery:

2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Power Bank Market in France by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Capacity:

2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: Power Bank Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Power Bank Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period

2018-2025

Table 60: German Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Battery:

2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Power Bank Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Capacity:

2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Italian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Energy Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Power Bank Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Italian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Battery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Power Bank Market by Battery: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Power Bank Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 75: Spanish Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Power Bank Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Spanish Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Power Bank Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Power Bank Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 81: Russian Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Russian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Russian Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Russian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Battery:

2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Russian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Power Bank Market in Asia-Pacific by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Power Bank Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Power Bank Market in Asia-Pacific by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 101: Power Bank Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Australian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Power Bank Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Power Bank Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 106: Australian Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 107: Indian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: Power Bank Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2019 and 2025

Table 109: Indian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Power Bank Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2019 and 2025

Table 111: Indian Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Power Bank Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 113: Power Bank Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 114: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Power Bank Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Power Bank Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Bank: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source

for the period 2018-2025

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share

Analysis by Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Bank: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for

the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share

Analysis by Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Bank: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for

the period 2018-2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 125: Latin American Power Bank Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 126: Latin American Power Bank Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Latin American Power Bank Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 129: Latin American Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Latin American Power Bank Market by Battery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 131: Latin American Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Latin American Power Bank Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018-2025

Table 134: Argentinean Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: Argentinean Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2018-2025

Table 136: Argentinean Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Argentinean Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 138: Argentinean Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Power Bank Market in Brazil by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 141: Power Bank Market in Brazil by Battery: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 142: Brazilian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 143: Power Bank Market in Brazil by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 144: Brazilian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Power Bank Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: Power Bank Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period

2018-2025

Table 148: Mexican Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 149: Power Bank Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 150: Mexican Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 155: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: The Middle East Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 159: The Middle East Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 160: Power Bank Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2019 and 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 162: Power Bank Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2019 and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Power Bank Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Power Bank Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 165: Iranian Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the period 2018-2025

Table 166: Iranian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 167: Iranian Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

period 2018-2025

Table 168: Iranian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by Battery:

2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Market for Power Bank: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

period 2018-2025

Table 170: Iranian Power Bank Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 171: Israeli Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018-2025

Table 172: Israeli Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 173: Israeli Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2018-2025

Table 174: Israeli Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Power Bank Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 176: Israeli Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 177: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 179: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market by Battery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Saudi Arabian Power Bank Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 183: Power Bank Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Energy Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 184: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 185: Power Bank Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Battery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 186: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Power Bank Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Bank Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 189: Power Bank Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 190: Rest of Middle East Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Energy Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 191: Power Bank Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Power Bank Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Power Bank Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 195: African Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 196: African Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2019 VS 2025

Table 197: African Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Battery: 2018 to 2025

Table 198: African Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Power Bank Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: African Power Bank Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ADATA TECHNOLOGY

ASUSTEK COMPUTER

AMBRANE INDIA PVT. LTD.

ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED

BEIJING XIAOMI TECHNOLOGY

INTEX TECHNOLOGIES

LENOVO GROUP

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ONEPLUS TECHNOLOGY (SHENZHEN) CO. LTD.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

PORTRONICS DIGITAL PVT.

RAVPOWER INC.

SONY CORPORATION

UIMI TECH.

UNU ELECTRONICS INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799401/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

