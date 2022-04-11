Global Power Banks Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026 - Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Banks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Banks Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Power Banks estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The increasing popularity of mobile apps and social media platforms has pushed the time spend by users on mobile phones, creating strong demand for power banks. Global market for mobile phone accessories including power banks is growing at a steady rate driven by increasing sales of handheld mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Factors supporting growth including increasing affordability of smartphones due to decline in prices, product/technology innovations, diversification of product portfolios, and growing need for mobile phone users to effectively maintain their devices.

Rapid urbanization, rapid penetration of mobile devices, rising disposable incomes, extensive distribution networks, growing sales of accessories through e-tailers, and burgeoning multi-brand retailers and distributors, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, are significantly driving the demand for smartphones, which in turn is spurring the sales of smartphone accessories.

The power bank market is witnessing increasing influence of technological advancements and evolving consumer demand for more features. The need to stay competitive is driving vendors of portable electronics devices to incorporate new and more powerful features, while embracing new technology to keep devices streamlined and compact.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Li-ion batteries remain the most popular option among manufacturers owing to their superior energy density, conversion rates and energy capacity. The lithium-polymer (Li-polymer) battery segment`s growth is driven by engagement of various smart phone manufacturers in production of power banks and higher safety of these batteries than traditional options.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Asia-Pacific continues to be at forefront of market expansion on account of rising population, favorable macroeconomic scenario and growing prevalence of consumer electronic and wearable devices.

Rising demand for portable consumer electronic devices such as smart phones and wearable devices in countries including India, China, South Korea and Japan is creating strong growth prospects for power banks. The trend can be credited to increasing per capita incomes across developing countries and the resulting improving living standards.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media and Growing Power Consumption of Devices Drive the Need for Power Banks

Growing Penetration of Social Media and Social Networking and Stress on Battery Usage Creates Need for Power Banks

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Gaming Fuel Demand for Power Banks

Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users: A Major Growth Driver

Smartphones : A Major Consumer of Power Banks

Growth in Wearables Market Augments Well for Market Growth

E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Exponential Growth in Global Power Bank Market

Trend Towards Mobility Augurs Well for Market Growth

Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb

Limitations Pave Way for Reliable Options

Power Banks Tread Enchanting Journey with Higher Degree of Sophistication

of Sophistication Technology Advancements Drive Advanced Functionality of Power banks

Power Banks with Quick Charge 3.0

Power Banks with 18W Fast Charging

Rise in Introduction of Slim and Light Weight Power Banks

Power Banks Go Beyond Charging

Lithium Polymer Batteries Gain Traction

Difference Between Li-Ion and Li-Polymer Batteries

Growing Concerns for Preserving Scarce Natural Resources Fuel Demand for Solar Power Banks

Industry Witnesses Rise in Introduction of Fast Charging Power Banks

Tech Savvy Millennials and Gen Z: Important Demographic Drivers

Demand for Shared Power Banks Exhibits Growth

