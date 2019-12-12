Global Power Electronics Market size is expected to grow to USD 25 Billion by the end of 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.9% | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power electronics is a circuitry device that transfers power from a source to a load in an efficient, compact, and robust manner to ensure convenient utilization. This device is used to control the conversion of electric power from one form to another using diodes, transistors, and thyristors. Operations at high voltage or high current can be efficiently executed by utilizing power electronics devices, as they deliver faster switching rate at higher efficiency.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2P76/power-electronics-market

Segment Overview

The global power electronics market is segmented on the basis of device, type, application, and geography. Based on device, the market is segmented into power diode, MOSFET, BJT, IGBT, and thyristor. In 2015, IGBT segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue contribution, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to enhanced efficiency and ease-of-control at high voltages.

Based on type, the power module segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue contribution, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, the power IC segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to increase in demand for consumer electronic applications utilizing integrated chips for lower-current applications.

Based on application, the automotive segment offers lucrative scope to industry players, and are expected to exhibit higher growth as compared to the other segments. The global power electronics market is segmented on the basis of geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market, owing to improvement in power transmission and use of renewable energy.

Inquire for Sample : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2P76/Power_Electronics_Market

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles

Increasing concerns regarding vehicular emissions and depletion of non-renewable energy resources have enforced government organizations to invest in improving the infrastructure of electric vehicles such as BEV, HEV & PHEV, and EVSE. Power electronics plays a crucial role in electric vehicles to control vehicles at high voltages and enhance efficiency. Currently, the U.S. has the largest consumer base of electric cars, owing to stringent emission rules in the region. In 2015, about 400,000 electric cars were in stock in the U.S.

Government Initiatives to Establish HVDC and Smart Grid

Conventional grid networks have been replaced by smart grids, as they are reliable, provide flexible network topology, have better load adjustment capacity, and enable real-time troubleshooting. Power electronics is used for facilitate ease-of-control at high voltage, as it enables higher frequency with enhanced efficiency. In addition, it is a type of solid-state electronics, which can control and convert electric power with optimized power loss; hence, it is used in smart grids.

Inquire for Regional: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2P76/Power_Electronics_Market

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global power electronic market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analyses.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA.

, , , and LAMEA. Value chain analysis of the market enables better understanding of the roles of intermediaries in the production processes.

GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Power Electronics Market by Device

Power Diodes

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Bipolar-Junction Transistor (BJT)

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Thyristor (SCR, GTO, and MCT)

Power Electronics Market by Type

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete

Power Electronics Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial System

Inverter & UPS

Industrial System

Others (Medical Devices & Traction).

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

India



Japan



China



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

BUY NOW : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-2P76

REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET

1. GLOBAL POWER MOSFET MARKET

The global power MOSFET market was valued at USD 3,730 million in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6,340 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2F154/power-mosfet-market-by-type-depletion

The global power MOSFET market is segmented on the basis of type, power rate, application, and geography.

The type segment is bifurcated into depletion mode power MOSFET and enhancement mode power MOSFET. The power rate segment is divided into high power, medium power, and low power. Based on application, the market is classified into energy & power, consumer electronics, inverter & UPS, industrial system, and others (medical devices & traction).

By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

2. GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET

Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market size will reach 6320 million USD by 2025, from 4110 million USD in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16K200/global-power-electronics-for-electric-market

The global Revenue of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is about 3900 M USD, the biggest production regions is in Europe, China is the largest production growth rate region; The largest consumption region is also the Europe, China has the largest consumption growth rate.

The consumption of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, etc.

3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Power Electronics industry.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-1C1309/global-automotive-power-electronics-market

The global market size of Automotive Power Electronics is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Power Electronics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

4. GLOBAL MODULE LEVEL POWER ELECTRONICS (MLPE) MARKET

The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market was valued at 640 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1920 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1310/global-module-level-power-electronics-market

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC micro inverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.

This report presents the worldwide Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

5. GLOBAL MOCVD IN POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET

Global MOCVD in Power Electronics Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global MOCVD in Power Electronics industry.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-16I343/global-mocvd-in-power-electronics-market

The global market size of MOCVD in Power Electronics is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the MOCVD in Power Electronics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

ABOUT US:

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

SOURCE Valuates Reports