Global Power Float Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027

Global power float market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period

Global power float market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period

The power float is a hand-operated machine and provides a dense and smooth finish to concrete beds. The use of power float lowers the time and eliminates the need for materials for applying the finishing screed on the surface. Power float takes a minimal amount of time and is less dependent on manual labor.

The rise in the growth of the construction industry around the world and the upcoming construction projects is paving the way for the power float market growth in the next five years. The growing population all around the globe requires the construction of more industrial and commercial spaces.

The high demand for the residential sector and the surge in government initiatives providing financial support and construction of buildings are fueling the growth of the global power float market. The rise in consumer spending capacity due to the improving economic conditions is influencing the growth of the power float market as it is required in the construction process.

Global power float market is segmented into type, application, blade diameter, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

Supportive government policies and initiatives and the growing population pool is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period. The rise in the construction of commercial spaces to cater to the growing working population and to boost the economic status is contributing to the power float market's growth.

The major players operating in the global power float market are Multiquip Inc, Wacker Neuson Group, Allen Engineering Corporation, Altas Copco, Parchem Construction, Supplies Pty. Ltd., Bartell Morisson Inc., Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co.

Masterpac, MBW Inc., Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Power Float Market, By Type:

Ride-on

Hydrostatic

Mechanical

Walk Behind

Global Power Float Market, By Application:

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Global Power Float Market, By Blade Diameter:

36 inch

46- 48 inch

Above 48 inch

Global Power Float Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

Companies Mentioned

Multiquip Inc

Wacker Neuson Group

Allen Engineering Corporation

Altas Copco

Parchem Construction Supplies Pty. Ltd.

Bartell Morisson Inc.

Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co.

Masterpac

MBW Inc.

Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

