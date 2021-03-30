Global Power Generation Market Forecasts 2020-2030: Renewables to Dominate Investments Over the Next Decade - Repowering Renewable Energy Assets
Global total installed generation capacity is forecast to increase from 7,180.60 GW in 2020 to 10,532.45 GW by 2030 at a 3.9% CAGR. Total power investment is likely to grow from $408.35 billion in 2020 to $545 billion in 2030 at 2.9% CAGR.
This study covers solar, wind, gas, hydropower, oil/diesel, nuclear, biomass, and coal power. It includes various distributed and centralized power sources by investment and discusses regional trends and future outlook for each power source.
In terms of power generation investment, the 2020s will continue a trend that has gained pace in the 2010s - the rise of renewable energy. The continued move away from carbon-intensive power will gain popularity as renewable energy sources become increasingly cost-competitive against fossil fuels. Increased investment in transmission and distribution lines, digital grid solution propositions, and energy storage will minimize renewables' curtailment in the future.
China and Asia-Pacific will lead in investment, as China seeks to minimize carbon emissions growth and Asia-Pacific invests in reducing the region's current supply deficit. Renewables, combined with nuclear power, which will see high investment levels over the decade, will account for 90% of investment in 2030.
For developing nations, coal will continue to play an essential role in energy supply, even as new investment declines fast. Total coal installed power is forecast to fall by 306.37 GW from 1,937.17 GW in 2020 to 1,630.80 GW in 2030, when new coal investment will be close to zero. North America and Europe will dominate coal closures. High gas availability and lower prices will drive new investment in gas-fired plants, with capacity increasing by 417.4 GW between 2020 and 2030.
A limited number of gas-fired plants will go offline as they face economic challenges against renewable energy. The majority will still stay online past their operational life expectancy thanks to advanced service and maintenance propositions. Solar PV installed capacity is forecast to increase by 2,063.26 GW, while wind power installed capacity rises by 915.27 GW between 2020 and 2030.
Key Issues Addressed
- What will be the total power installed and generated by 2030?
- How the investment in different power sources will pan out by 2030?
- What is driving investment in the various regions?
- What are the key growth opportunities for power generation companies?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Power Generation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Power Generation Industry
- Key Findings, Power Generation Industry
- Growth Aspirations, Power Generation Industry
- Power Generation Industry Scope of Analysis
- Annual Capacity Installation Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Total Power Generated Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Total Power Investment Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Total Power Investment Forecast by Renewability and Region, Power Generation Industry
- Total Power Investment Forecast by Type and Region, Power Generation Industry
- Fuel Mix Outlook, Power Generation Industry
3. Growth Environment (Solar), Power Generation Industry
- Solar Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Solar Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Solar Power Capacity Forecast by Segment, Power Generation Industry
- Annual Solar Power Investment Forecast by Segment, Power Generation Industry
- Utility Solar Power Cost Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Solar Power Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
4. Growth Environment (Wind), Power Generation Industry
- Onshore Wind Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Offshore Wind Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Wind Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Wind Power Capacity Forecast by Segment, Power Generation Industry
- Annual Wind Power Investment Forecast by Segment, Power Generation Industry
- Wind Power Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
5. Growth Environment (Gas), Power Generation Industry
- Gas Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Gas Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Gas Power Capacity Forecast by Equipment Type, Power Generation Industry
- Annual Gas Power Investment Forecast, Power Generation Industry
- Gas Power Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
6. Growth Environment (Hydropower), Power Generation Industry
- Hydropower
- Installed Hydropower Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Hydropower Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
7. Growth Environment (Oil/Diesel), Power Generation Industry
- Oil/Diesel Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Oil/Diesel Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
8. Growth Environment (Nuclear), Power Generation Industry
- Nuclear Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Nuclear Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Nuclear Power Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
9. Growth Environment (Biomass), Power Generation Industry
- Biomass Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Biomass Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
10. Growth Environment (Coal), Power Generation Industry
- Coal Power Outlook, Power Generation Industry
- Installed Coal Power Capacity Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
- Annual Coal Power Investment Forecast, Power Generation Industry
- Installed and Annual Decommissioned Coal Capacity Forecast, Power Generation Industry
- Coal Power Trends Forecast by Region, Power Generation Industry
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Power Generation Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Turbines Servicing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Repowering Renewable Energy Assets
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Plants Decommissioning
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Digitizing Power Assets
12. List of Exhibits
