Global Power Industry: Renewables on the Move, but Coal Not Dead, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--In a June 12 webinar regarding spending in the global Power Industry, Britt Burt, Industrial Info's vice president of Power Industry research, and Shaheen Chohan, vice president of Global Analytics, discussed how spending in the industry is shaping up around the world and the different trends and drivers influencing each geography. While certain trends, such as the growth in renewables, can be seen occurring throughout the world, each region has its own unique characteristics. Industrial Info is tracking approximately $1.18 trillion of power projects under construction throughout the world.



