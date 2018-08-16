Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Application Segments: IP Telephony, IP Cameras, and Others.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Analog Devices, Inc.



- Broadcom, Inc.



- Cisco Systems, Inc.



- Delta Controls Inc.



- Flexcomm Technology



- Kinetic Technologies







POWER-OVER-ETHERNET (PoE) CHIPSETS MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market



Table 1: Growing Investments in Ethernet Infrastructure, as Measured by Sales of Ethernet Switches, Lays a Stable Foundation for Growth in the PoE Market: Global Sales of Ethernet Switches (In US$ Million) for the Years 2014 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario



Market Outlook



The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets



Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth



Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design



Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth in the PoE Market



Table 2: Rising Power Consumption of Network Enabled Devices Strengthens the Business Case for PoE Deployments to Reduce Idle Power Consumption & Optimize Energy Savings & Cost: Global Energy Consumption of Network Enabled Devices & Savings Potential (In Terawatt Hours (TWh)) Offered by Energy Smart Technologies for Years 2008, 2013, 2016, 2



and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE Chipsets



Table 3: Robustly Growing Market for VoIP Services Spurs Attractive Market Opportunities for VoIP Infrastructure Solutions including PoE: Global Business VoIP Service Revenues (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices



Table 4: Technology Feasibility of Delivering High Power Over 4-Pairs Enabled by the 802.3bt Standard to Help Expand End-Use Applications of PoE to Diverse Industries: Global Breakdown of Next Generation Four-Pair PoE Enabled Ports (In Million) by Emerging End-Use Markets for the Years 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE



PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Buildings / Infrastructure & Industry 4.



Networks



PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices



Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT



Table 5: Expanding IoT Ecosystem Throws the Spotlight on PoE as the Technology Most Suited for Powering the Billion-Plus IoT Connected Devices: Global Number of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices in Billion for the Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional Growth in the PoE Market



Table 6: Growing Investments in Smart Grid Networks for Automation & Digital Communications & the Ensuing Emphasis on Network Stability Spurs Opportunities for PoE: Global Investments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Distributed Grid Management (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking



Table 7: Increase in Datacenter Investments Provides the Foundation for Growth of PoE as a Vital Infrastructure Component in Modern Low Cost Datacenters: World Datacenter Investments (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Deployment of IIoT



Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices



Rise in Smart Grid Investments



Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell



Interoperability



Costs



Competitive Offerings



Customer Inertia



Lack of Knowledge







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: A Definition



Power over Ethernet (PoE): A Technology Review



Introduction



History



PoE Terminologies



Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)



Midspan



Endspan



Powered Device (PD)



Understanding PoE



PoE Midspan vs. Switch



Requirement for PoE Splitters



Deployment of PoE Switch Depends on Power Need of PDs



Separation of Power and Data in Wiring Closet Considered More Effective



Growth of PoE Standards



IEEE 802.3af PoE Industry Standard



PoE Revamp: 802.3bt to Power Higher Wattage Devices



Table 8: Comparison of Existing and Proposed PoE Standards



Table 9: New and Emerging PoE Applications



Powering PoE Link



Methods for Sending PoE on Ethernet Cable



Using "Spare" Wire Pairs



Using Data Wires



Using Combination



Benefits of PoE System



Ease of Installation



Flexibility



Use of Existing Data Network Cables and Simplified Installation



Reduction of Costs



Value Outweighs Cost



Safety



Availability of UPS and Back-Up



System Efficiency



Reliable



Security



Advanced Management







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







PoE Chipsets - A Fragmented Market



4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)



Broadcom, Inc. (USA)



Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)



Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)



Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)



Kinetic Technologies (USA)



Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)



Microsemi Corporation (USA)



Monolithic Power Systems (USA)



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)



ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)



Semtech Corporation (USA)



Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)



Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)



STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)



Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)



4.2 PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



PoE Texas Unveils PoE+ to USB-C Driver



Fulham Showcases New elitePOE Line of PoE LED Engines and Control Software



Silicon Labs Introduces Two New PoE Powered Device Families



Bel Magnetic Solutions Launches Line of Single Port 1GBase-T 100W, 4-Pair PoE MagJack® ICMs



Dahua Technology Rolls Out ePoE Devices



Analog Devices Releases PoE Powered Device Interface Controller



Aurora Multimedia Develops BlueRiver™ NT AV-over-IP Chipsets with 10G PoE Capability



Linear Technologies Launches LT4295, a Next-Gen IEEE Compliant Product



D-Link ANZ Unveils DWL-8710AP Unified Wireless-AC POE Outdoor Access Point



ARBOR Introduces ARBOR AES-5204, an Industrial Ethernet Switch with Four PoE Ports



Superior Essex Introduces PowerWise™ 4PPoE I/O CMR/CMX Cables



Microsemi Introduces PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 Gbps Multiplexer



Innodisk Unveils Two PoE Expansion Cards, ESPL-G4P1 and EMPL-G2P1



Solis Energy Unveils LPT138 Adapter with PoE Feature



DIGISOL Introduces DG-FS1008PH-A, with External Power Adapter



DIGISOL Unveils DG-FS1009PF-A with 1 Uplink Port



amBX Introduces SmartCore, a Lighting System Enabled by IoT



Cree Launches SmartCast®, a PoE Platform for IoT Controlled Lighting and Data Analytics



Microsemi Launches PDS-104GO Outdoor PoE Switch



Philips Rolls Out First Lighting Installation Powered by PoE



DIGISOL Unveils DG-WM2015DIO, a 300 Mbps Outdoor 2.4 Ghz Wireless Access Point



4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Philips Lighting TDC Erhverv Installs First PoE Connected Lighting System in the Nordics



Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for IP Telephony by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World Historic Review for IP Telephony by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for IP Telephony by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for IP Cameras by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Historic Review for IP Cameras by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for IP Cameras by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other End-Use Segments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Segments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Other End-Use Segments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 THE UNITED STATES







A.Market Analysis



Market Overview & Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 22: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: The US Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: The US 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.2 CANADA



Market Analysis



Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.3 JAPAN



Market Analysis



Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4 EUROPE



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview & Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 31: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: European Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.5 ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview & Outlook



B.Market Analytics



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.6 REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis



Table 37: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for IP Telephony, IP Cameras and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45) The United States (28) Canada (2) Europe (7) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)



