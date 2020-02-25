Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market worldwide is projected to grow by US$650.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 12.2%. Powered Devices (PD) Chipset, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$714.3 Million by the year 2025, Powered Devices (PD) Chipset will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Powered Devices (PD) Chipset will reach a market size of US$53.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Delta Controls Inc.
- Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited
- Kinetic Technologies
- Akros Silicon Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Microsemi Corporation
- Monolithic Power Systems
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Semtech Corporation
- Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market
Recent Market Activity
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario
Market Outlook
The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets
Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design
Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth
in the PoE Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)
Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)
Kinetic Technologies (USA)
Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
Monolithic Power Systems (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
Semtech Corporation (USA)
Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)
Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE
Chipsets
Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand
Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices
Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the
Popularity of Fiber PoE
PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of
Things (IoT), Smart Buildings / Infrastructure & Industry 4.0
Networks
PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices
Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT
Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional
Growth in the PoE Market
The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center
Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking
Rising Deployment of IIoT
Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices
Rise in Smart Grid Investments
Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Interoperability
Costs
Competitive Offerings
Customer Inertia
Lack of Knowledge
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
