Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market worldwide is projected to grow by US$650.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 12.2%. Powered Devices (PD) Chipset, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$714.3 Million by the year 2025, Powered Devices (PD) Chipset will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Powered Devices (PD) Chipset will reach a market size of US$53.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Delta Controls Inc.

Flexcomm Technology ( Shenzhen ) Limited

) Limited Kinetic Technologies

Akros Silicon Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Monolithic Power Systems

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Semtech Corporation

Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market

Recent Market Activity

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario

Market Outlook

The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets

Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design

Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth

in the PoE Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE

Chipsets

Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand

Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices

Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the

Popularity of Fiber PoE

PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of

Things (IoT), Smart Buildings / Infrastructure & Industry 4.0

Networks

PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices

Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT

Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional

Growth in the PoE Market

The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center

Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking

Rising Deployment of IIoT

Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices

Rise in Smart Grid Investments

Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Interoperability

Costs

Competitive Offerings

Customer Inertia

Lack of Knowledge





Total Companies Profiled: 44

