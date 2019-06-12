Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022: Focus on Smart Power Budgeting - The Prime Catalyst for Growth in the PoE Market
Jun 12, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Application Segments:
- IP Telephony
- IP Cameras
- Others
The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)
- Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)
- Kinetic Technologies (USA)
- Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
- Microsemi Corporation (USA)
- Monolithic Power Systems (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Semtech Corporation (USA)
- Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario
Market Outlook
The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets
Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design
Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth in the PoE Market
Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE Chipsets
Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices
Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE
PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Buildings /Infrastructure & Industry 4.0 Networks
PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices
Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT
Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional Growth in the PoE Market
The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking
Rising Deployment of IIoT
Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices
Rise in Smart Grid Investments
Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Interoperability
Costs
Competitive Offerings
Customer Inertia
Lack of Knowledge
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: A Definition
Power over Ethernet (PoE): A Technology Review
Introduction
History
PoE Terminologies
Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)
Midspan
Endspan
Powered Device (PD)
Understanding PoE
PoE Midspan vs. Switch
Requirement for PoE Splitters
Deployment of PoE Switch Depends on Power Need of PDs
Separation of Power and Data in Wiring Closet Considered More Effective
Growth of PoE Standards
IEEE 802.3af PoE Industry Standard
PoE Revamp: 802.3bt to Power Higher Wattage Devices
Powering PoE Link
Methods for Sending PoE on Ethernet Cable
Using Spare Wire Pairs
Using Data Wires
Using Combination
Benefits of PoE System
Ease of Installation
Flexibility
Use of Existing Data Network Cables and Simplified Installation
Reduction of Costs
Value Outweighs Cost
Safety
Availability of UPS and Back-Up
System Efficiency
Reliable
Security
Advanced Management
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PoE Chipsets - A Fragmented Market
4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
4.2 PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
PoE Texas Unveils PoE+ to USB-C Driver
Fulham Showcases New elitePOE Line of PoE LED Engines and Control Software
Silicon Labs Introduces Two New PoE Powered Device Families
Bel Magnetic Solutions Launches Line of Single Port 1GBase-T 100W, 4-Pair PoE MagJack ICMs
Dahua Technology Rolls Out ePoE Devices
Analog Devices Releases PoE Powered Device Interface Controller
Aurora Multimedia Develops BlueRiver NT AV-over-IP Chipsets with 10G PoE Capability
Linear Technologies Launches LT4295, a Next-Gen IEEE Compliant Product
D-Link ANZ Unveils DWL-8710AP Unified Wireless-AC POE Outdoor Access Point
ARBOR Introduces ARBOR AES-5204, an Industrial Ethernet Switch with Four PoE Ports
Superior Essex Introduces PowerWise 4PPoE I/O CMR/CMX Cables
Microsemi Introduces PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 Gbps Multiplexer
Innodisk Unveils Two PoE Expansion Cards, ESPL-G4P1 and EMPL-G2P1
Solis Energy Unveils LPT138 Adapter with PoE Feature
DIGISOL Introduces DG-FS1008PH-A, with External Power Adapter
DIGISOL Unveils DG-FS1009PF-A with 1 Uplink Port
amBX Introduces SmartCore, a Lighting System Enabled by IoT
Cree Launches SmartCast, a PoE Platform for IoT Controlled Lighting and Data Analytics
Microsemi Launches PDS-104GO Outdoor PoE Switch
Philips Rolls Out First Lighting Installation Powered by PoE
DIGISOL Unveils DG-WM2015DIO, a 300 Mbps Outdoor 2.4 Ghz Wireless Access Point
4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Philips Lighting TDC Erhverv Installs First PoE Connected Lighting System in the Nordics
Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ruaay
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article