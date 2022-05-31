Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Over Ethernet Solutions estimated at US$915.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Powered Device Controllers & ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR, while growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR. Against this backdrop of increasing proliferation of Ethernet networking, its little surprise that Power over Ethernet (PoE), defined as a technology that facilitates the transmission of data and electrical signals over cables which eliminates the need for separate or dedicated power cords, is witnessing parallel adoption by enterprise end-users. The growing demand for devices compatible with PoE technology and the considerable cost benefits of the technology are fueling growth in the PoE solutions market. The flexible and efficient network design of PoE technology and the economical nature of installation are fueling growth in PoE solutions market. The use of PoE solutions is aimed at improving reliability of energy sources, enabling enterprises to cut overall costs. The relative ease of installation and operations of PoE solutions and the advantage of better performance of networks owing to higher reliability are fueling market growth. The growing demand for a range of wireless networking systems and VoIP communication systems and the rising deployment of smart lighting solutions integrated with PoE networks are also propelling growth prospects.

Factors fueling growth in PoE solutions market include the steadily rising demand for cost effective wireless network infrastructure, widespread proliferation of wireless devices, government support for development of smart cities and the rapid transition towards cloud-based networking technologies. With enterprises increasingly seeking economical network solutions to manage assets such as access control systems and security devices, demand for PoE solutions poised to grow. The market is expected to benefit from the growing adoption of VoIP solutions, smart office buildings, IP cameras and access control systems. The adoption of PoE solutions will be fueled by technology and digital advancements that are currently transforming security operations. Also supporting market growth is the development of new standards that offer support for new networks equipment. Further, regulatory bodies are also focusing efforts on driving changes to existing standards and protocols, which will ensure faster adoption of PoE solutions in various applications.

The PoE solutions market is expected to benefit from the rising usage of VoIP phones. In particular, enterprises are increasingly deploying VoIP phones as businesses look to improve communications and collaborate more effectively with remote users and employees, and hence improve business productivity. The significant advantages of converged voice and data services is enabling companies to improve communication and enhance business performance. With converged unified communication services as well as enterprise VoIP enabling live chats, video conferencing and other communication capabilities, the VoIP market is expected to witness strong growth and will lead to higher demand for PoE solutions.

A notable trend fueling growth in the PoE solutions market is the rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT), with enterprises increasingly adopting IoT devices and solutions to support the rapid pace of advancements being witnessed in business infrastructure. A large number of enterprises use IoT solutions for ensuring security of physical assets, while the use of IoT in daily enterprise activities is also gathering pace. PoE solutions are offering support for various IoT initiatives including smart cities, smart grids and smart constructions. Driven by the growing deployment of IoT solutions in enterprise settings, the demand for PoE solutions continues to grow given the ability of PoE to power network ecosystems in a digitized world. Enterprises are also focusing efforts on infrastructure security aspects in order to ensure protection of highly sensitive data. The growing use of security and access control systems in office settings involving high level of investments is expected to fuel growth in the PoE solutions.

Smart lighting feature, which is an integral part of smart buildings, is also expected to fuel demand for PoE solutions. Currently, lighting accounts for as much as 40% of total electricity use in buildings. This consequently raises the need to develop smart spaces with minimal electricity usage, whereby there is increased focus on smart LED lighting solutions. The growing integrated of smart lighting systems and the need to regulate the same are expected to fuel need for using PoE solutions. By using PoE solution, the need for a separate power device for supplying power to IP-enabled lighting systems is eliminated, thus favoring its use in smart lighting networks. In addition PoE solutions play a vital role in enhancing energy efficiency as well as productivity at commercial places. Several companies are offering lighting systems that use PoE solutions for power-connected smart buildings. Using PoE-based smart lighting systems, the lighting systems of a facility can be remotely management and room temperatures can be adjusted based on occupancy levels.

By vertical, commercial sector is expected to witness highest growth in adoption of PoE solutions worldwide, driven mainly by the rising deployment of smart solutions such as smart lighting in commercial and office spaces. PoE solutions have significant potential for adoption in the industrial sector, which confronts harsh operating environments and generally rely on varying power capacities for their operations. PoE solutions, due to advantages such as multipurpose controlling facilities, flexible installation, and high power capacity source, have potential applications in building access control systems, lighting controllers, building automation, audio and video systems, and other industrial applications. Residential segment is expected to grow led by the growing trend towards smart homes, which involve the use of powered devices such as IP cameras, LED lighting, and access controller for optimizing power and improving safety. For installation of such devices in residential systems, significant complications are confronted as there is limited availability of power sources. Using PoE solutions, residential users can eliminate or reduce such complexities related to the need for using additional power supply that is need to power such devices. Also, with PoE solutions, homeowners can significantly improve overall lighting conditions in home settings.

PoE solutions demand in Industrial sector is being fueled by their rapid adoption in energy, telecom, automotive, oil & gas, and transportation sectors. Rapid pace of technology advancements and increasing IoT penetration in industrial sectors is leading to a significant increase in the number of wireless devices in the network. Such devices are vital for addressing the high power and connectivity needs of several business critical applications, thus fueling demand for PoE solutions such as PoE-enabled gigabit routers and switches for supporting high speed data transfer for wireless devices. Digisol launched L2-Managed Din-Rail Industrial Gigabit PoE switch for supporting industrial applications. The global market for PoE solutions is being driven by the adoption of smart technologies and PoE-enabled devices such as IP cameras in healthcare facilities. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities around the world are increasingly using IP cameras for patient monitoring purposes and also for improving overall patient care. The growing adoption of IP cameras in hospitals is thus expected to fuel demand for PoE solutions in the coming years.

Developed economies of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets for PoE solutions. In North America, the presence of several leading manufacturers of PoE equipment, including Broadcom, Cisco, HPE and Dell EMC, is favoring market growth. The growth in PoE solutions market is also supported by the increasing adoption of IoT for factory and building automation purposes. The increasing investments into smart building and smart factory solutions is hence expected to fuel growth in North America's PoE solutions market. The increasing network of connected devices and equipment due to the transition towards Industry 4.0 and the growing use of wireless equipment such as smartphones and network-connected systems such as hubs, routers and gateways will also spell opportunities for PoE solutions in North America. European market for PoE solutions will be fostered by growing acceptance of the solutions supported by favorable government policies. With leading regional economies such as the UK and Germany focusing efforts on industrial automation, there is tremendous scope for growth in PoE solutions market across Europe. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a market with immense potential for PoE solutions, given the significant presence of associated companies in the region. Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, India, China, and Australia constitute the key countries fueling market growth, mainly on account of deployment of smart grid infrastructure. The establishment of data centers by CSPs and global organizations in the Southeast Asia region is also likely to encourage market growth. Rising penetration of broadband, such as cloud based service adoption, mobile-based Internet access, among others, are stimulating the adoption of 10/40GbE routers and switches. More

