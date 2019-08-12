Global Power Sunroof Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sunroof market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799409/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$193.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$358.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Glass will reach a market size of US$430.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Automotive Sunroof Company (Canada); BOS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (The Netherlands); Inteva Products, LLC. (USA); Johnan Manufacturing Inc. (Japan); Magna International, Inc. (Canada); Webasto SE (Germany); Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799409/?utm_source=PRN



POWER SUNROOF MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Sunroof Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Pop-up (Glass Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Power Sunroof Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Sunroof Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Glass (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Fabric (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Fabric (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Pop-up (Glass Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Pop-up (Glass Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 18: Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Power Sunroof Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (

in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Pop-up (Glass Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) Market: Revenue Share

Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 21: Power Sunroof Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 22: United States Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 28: Canadian Power Sunroof Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Canadian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Power Sunroof Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Power Sunroof Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Power Sunroof Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by Glass

Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Sunroof Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Chinese Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Power Sunroof Market by Vehicle: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Power Sunroof Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Power Sunroof Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mid-Segment Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Premium & Luxury Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) of

Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Inbuilt Sunroof (Glass Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Type) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Pop-up (Glass Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning

in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Spoiler/Tilt&Slide Sunroof (Glass Type) Key Player Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Top-Mount Sunroof (Glass Type) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 45: European Power Sunroof Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Power Sunroof Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Power Sunroof Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 48: Power Sunroof Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: European Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 53: Power Sunroof Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 54: French Power Sunroof Market Share Shift by Material:

2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Power Sunroof Market in France by Vehicle: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Power Sunroof Market in France by Glass Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: French Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by Glass

Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 59: German Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 60: German Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Power Sunroof Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Power Sunroof Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: German Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by Glass

Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 65: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Sunroof Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Italian Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Power Sunroof Market by Vehicle: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Power Sunroof Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Power Sunroof Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 77: Spanish Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 78: Spanish Power Sunroof Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Spanish Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Power Sunroof Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Spanish Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Power Sunroof Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 83: Power Sunroof Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 84: Russian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Russian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Russian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Russian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by Glass

Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Power Sunroof Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 90: Power Sunroof Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Europe Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Power Sunroof Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share Shift by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Power Sunroof Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Power Sunroof Market in Asia-Pacific by Glass Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Power Sunroof Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Australian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Power Sunroof Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 108: Australian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Indian Power Sunroof Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Indian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Power Sunroof Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2019 and 2025

Table 113: Indian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 114: Power Sunroof Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Power Sunroof Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Power Sunroof Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Power Sunroof Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Sunroof:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the period 2018-2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Sunroof:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Sunroof Market Share

Analysis by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Power Sunroof Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Latin American Power Sunroof Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 129: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Sunroof Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 130: Latin American Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Latin American Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Latin American Power Sunroof Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Latin American Power Sunroof Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 135: Power Sunroof Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 136: Power Sunroof Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 137: Argentinean Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 138: Argentinean Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Argentinean Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 141: Power Sunroof Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 142: Brazilian Power Sunroof Market Share Shift by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 143: Power Sunroof Market in Brazil by Vehicle: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 144: Brazilian Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Power Sunroof Market in Brazil by Glass Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 147: Mexican Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 148: Mexican Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 149: Power Sunroof Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2018-2025

Table 150: Mexican Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Power Sunroof Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 153: Power Sunroof Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroof Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 155: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroof Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroof Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroof Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rest of Latin America Power Sunroof Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 159: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 160: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 162: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Power Sunroof Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2019 and 2025

Table 165: The Middle East Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 166: Power Sunroof Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 167: Iranian Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 168: Iranian Power Sunroof Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

period 2018-2025

Table 170: Iranian Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 171: Iranian Market for Power Sunroof: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 172: Iranian Power Sunroof Market Share Analysis by Glass

Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 173: Power Sunroof Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 174: Power Sunroof Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 175: Israeli Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 176: Israeli Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 177: Israeli Power Sunroof Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 178: Israeli Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 179: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Sunroof Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroof Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroof Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Power Sunroof Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 185: Power Sunroof Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 186: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Power Sunroof Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 189: Power Sunroof Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 190: Power Sunroof Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroof Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroof Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Power Sunroof Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroof Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 195: Power Sunroof Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Power Sunroof Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 197: Power Sunroof Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 198: African Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: African Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2019 VS 2025

Table 201: African Power Sunroof Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 202: African Power Sunroof Market Share Breakdown by

Glass Type: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AISIN SEIKI

AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF COMPANY

BOS GMBH & CO. KG

INALFA ROOF SYSTEMS GROUP B.V.

INTEVA PRODUCTS

JOHNAN MANUFACTURING

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

WEBASTO SE

YACHIYO INDUSTRY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799409/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

