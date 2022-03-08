Global Power Tool Accessories Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power tool accessories market reached a value of US$ 1.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Power tools accessories refer to the additional fittings that are used in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. Drills, screwdrivers, and router bits, abrasives wheels, saw blades, chippers and threading products are some of the commonly used power tool accessories. These accessories are ergonomically designed to enhance the efficiency, convenience of use, battery performance and connectivity of the power tools. They also aid in simplifying repetitive tasks and minimizing the chances of human errors and injuries. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including electronics, construction, logistics, manufacturing and aerospace.



Rapid industrialization, along with the emerging trend of automation across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth. Furthermore, expansion in the construction and automotive industries is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, there is a growing demand for fabricated metals, such as stamped metal products, fasteners and springs, which are manufactured using power tools, thereby increasing the utilization of power tool accessories.

The widespread adoption of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used devices, cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches and circular saws, are more compact, mobile, multi-purpose and have a longer operational life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the development of smart technologies and low-cost and energy-efficient power tools, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global power tool accessories market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end-use sector.



Breakup by Type:

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Band Saw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Others

Breakup by Application:

Milter Saw

Drill Machine

Reciprocating Saw

Hole Saw

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Industrial

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Marine

Others

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners), Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Husqvarna Group, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.), Klein Tools Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, etc.



