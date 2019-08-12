Global Power Tools Industry
Aug 12, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Tools market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Electric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.2 Billion by the year 2025, Electric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$363 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Electric will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aimco Global (USA); Apex Tool Group (USA); Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); C. & E. FEIN GmbH (Germany); CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd (China); CS Unitec, Inc. (USA); DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO. (Germany); Emerson Electric Co. (USA); Ferm BV (The Netherlands); Friedrich Duss Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Hilti North America (USA); Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Interskol (Russia); Kyocera Corporation (Japan); Makita Corporation (Japan); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Positec Group (Hong Kong); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Snap-on, Inc. (USA); Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA); Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong); TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG & Co. KG (Germany); Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. (Japan)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN
POWER TOOLS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Electric (Mode) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Pneumatic (Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Demolition (Tool Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Tools Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Power Tools Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: DIY (Application) Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: DIY (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: DIY (Application) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electric (Mode) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electric (Mode) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Electric (Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pneumatic (Mode) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Pneumatic (Mode) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Pneumatic (Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Modes (Mode) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Modes (Mode) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Modes (Mode) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Demolition (Tool Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Demolition (Tool Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Demolition (Tool Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Power Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Electric (Mode) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Pneumatic (Mode) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %)
of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Demolition (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Power Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Power Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Power Tools Market in the United States by Mode: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Power Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Power Tools Market in the United States by Tool Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Power Tools Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Power Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Power Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Power Tools Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Power Tools Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the period
2018-2025
Table 53: Power Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 56: Power Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Power Tools Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Chinese Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Power Tools Market by Mode: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Power Tools Market by Tool Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Power Tools Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Electric (Mode) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019
& 2025
Pneumatic (Mode) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Demolition (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Power Tools Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Power Tools Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Power Tools Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Power Tools Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: Power Tools Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025
Table 74: Power Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Power Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by Tool
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Power Tools Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Power Tools Market in France by Mode: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Power Tools Market in France by Tool Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Power Tools Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: German Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Power Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: German Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Power Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: German Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Power Tools Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Italian Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Power Tools Market by Mode: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Power Tools Market by Tool Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom Power Tools Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Power Tools Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the period
2018-2025
Table 110: Power Tools Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 113: Power Tools Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Power Tools Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Spanish Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Spanish Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Power Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Power Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Power Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Power Tools Market in Russia by Mode: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Power Tools Market in Russia by Tool Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Power Tools Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025
Table 137: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Mode: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Tool Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Tool Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Power Tools Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Power Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Power Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Power Tools Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 165: Indian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Indian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Power Tools Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Power Tools Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 177: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Power Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Power Tools Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the
period 2018-2025
Table 185: Power Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share
Analysis by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for
the period 2018-2025
Table 188: Power Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share
Analysis by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Power Tools Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 191: Power Tools Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Power Tools Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Power Tools Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Latin American Power Tools Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Power Tools Market by Mode:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Power Tools Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Power Tools Market by Tool Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Power Tools Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 203: Power Tools Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025
Table 206: Power Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Mode: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Power Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Tool Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Power Tools Market in Brazil by Mode: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Power Tools Market in Brazil by Tool Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Power Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Power Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by Tool
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Power Tools Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Power Tools Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Power Tools Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Power Tools Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Power Tools Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Power Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Power Tools Historic Market by Mode
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Power Tools Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Power Too
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article