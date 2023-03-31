Global Power Tools Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Accelerating Adoption of Cordless Power Tools & Increasing Demand for Home Improvement Products Positively Influencing the Market

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Tools Market (by Mode of Operation, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power tools market is expected to record a value of US$53.16 billion in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as surging number of construction activities, expansion of automotive industry, rising demand from wind energy industry and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards, fluctuations in raw material prices and high costs associated with the repair and replacement of power tools. A few notable trends include accelerating adoption of cordless power tools, increasing demand for home improvement products and advancements in technology.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to the rising urbanization, growing manufacturing industry, and increasing automotive sales in this region, increasing government initiatives toward enhancing industrial manufacturing facilities and infrastructural development in various countries in APAC.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the market growth during 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and halted various manufacturing activities of key end users.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global power tools market segmented on the basis of mode of operation, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

, , and Rest of the World) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

