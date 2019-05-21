Global Power Transformers Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating: 100 MVA - 500 MVA, 501 MVA - 800 MVA, and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited
- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S
- Bemag Transformer Inc.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bowers Electricals Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
POWER TRANSFORMERS MCP-8
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment Industry
Table 1: Worldwide Sales of Power T&D Equipment (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E, and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Percentage Breakdown of Power T&D Equipment Sales (Value) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (2019E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Power T&D Equipment Market by Product Segment (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transformers, Switchgear and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power Production and T&D Investments
Table 4: Global Net Electricity Generation (in Trillion KiloWattHours (KWh)): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (Billion Toe) by End-use Sector (2005, 2015, 2025, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Spending
Table 7: World Power Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2017-2025: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Power Transformers Market (2019E & 2025P): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the Period 2010-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Regions
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth
Table 10: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Region (2016, 2018E and 2022P): Breakdown of Investments (US$ Billion) for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector
Table 12: Cumulative Wind Capacity Installations (GW) and Cumulative Wind Energy Investments (US$ Billion): 2015, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Renewable Power's Share (%) in Global Power Capacity and Global Power Generation: 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source
Table 14: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity in GW for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Microgrids Ease Network Burden
Utilities Bet on Big Data
Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective
Table 16: Global Investments in Renewable Energy (2007-2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for China, India & Brazil; Other Developing; and Developed Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Investments in Renewable Energy by Sector (2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for Biofuels, Biomass & Waste-to-Energy, Geothermal, Marine, Small Hydro, Solar, and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Table 19: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Table 20: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-use (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Global Connected Home Devices by Type (2015, 2017E & 2020P): Breakdown of Shipments (in Million Units) for Smart Home Energy, Smart Home Security, Smart Appliances, and Other Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion
SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers
ABB Ability™ Power Transformer
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 25: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers
Table 26: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
Table 28: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well
Table 30: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transformers: A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Table 31: Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Architecture of Transformers
Transformer Failure
Reasons for Transformer Failure
Contaminants
Fault Currents
Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits
Corrosion
Electromagnetic Disturbances
Transformer Efficiency
Power Transformers
Functions of a Power Transformer
Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison
History of Transformers
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Power Transformers: A Consolidated Marketplace
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Table 32: Leading Players in the World High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB Ltd., Siemens, TBEA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business
Intense Competition Necessitates M&A
Noteworthy M&A Deals Involving Transformers Manufacturers (2005-2018)
Volatile Raw Material Prices Remain A Cause for Concern
Table 33: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bemag Transformer, Inc. (Canada)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)
Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
EFACEC Group (Portugal)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
JSHP Transformer (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR Group (Croatia)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Olsun Electrics Corporation (USA)
Schneider Electric SA (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
SGB-SMIT Power Matla (South Africa)
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
Winder Power Ltd. (UK)
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
ABB Launches ABB Ability™ Digitally Integrated Power Transformer
SGB-SMIT and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen Introduce Intelligent Transformers
Orion Transformers and Electrics Unveils Uganda's Largest Power Transformer
ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer
LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Powerstar Inks Distribution Partnership with Thorne & Derrick International
GE T&D India Bags Substation Supply Contract from PGCIL
ABB Acquires GE Industrial Solutions
L&T to Divest its Electric and Automation Business to Schneider Electric
Hyosung Group Adopts Holding Company System
Hitachi to Acquire ABB's Power Grids Business
IMEFY Bags Omani Regulatory Approval for Cast Resin Transformers
Mitsubishi Electric Bags New Contract from Myanmar EPGE
Allied Electronics Divests Stake in Powertech to SGB-SMIT-Led B-BBEE Consortium
SGB-SMIT and Power Matla Establish SGB-SMIT POWER MATLA
SGB-SMIT to Acquire BCV Technologies
SGB-SMIT Launches SGB Transformer India Pvt. Ltd.
ABB Bags Multi-Million Order for WindSTAR Transformers from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
ABB Invests in New Transformer Components Factory in Ludvika, Sweden
Hyundai Power Transformers USA Announces CAPEX Program for Montgomery, Alabama Facility
CG Power Systems Indonesia Bags Power Transformer Supply Order from PT PLN Indonesia
Toshiba Corporation Launches Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions as Independent Entity
Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT
Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier
WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power
ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant
Croatia's Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company
BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group
Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii
CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure
CG Achieves Order from PT PLN
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for 100 MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for 100 MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Historic Review for 501 MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for 501 MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Historic Review for 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure Drive Market Growth
Table 46: Transmission & Distribution Spending ($ Billion) in the United States: 1990-2009 & 2010-2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure
Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages
Need for Reliable Power Supply
Regulatory Landscape
Demand for Outsourced Providers
Focus on Renewable Energy Generation
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation
Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of Electrical Grids
Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power Transformers (LPTs)
Table 47: US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011-2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment and Replacements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Adoption
Table 48: Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewable Energy in Power Sector Supports Growth
Table 49: US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment
Table 50: Electric Power T&D Equipment Market in the US by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand for Residential, Commercial, Electric Utilities Industrial and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020P): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Key End-Use Industries - Residential, Commercial, and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Power Transformers
Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology Disruptions in Silicon Valley
US T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective
Table 52: Power T&D Equipment Sales in the US (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E, and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: US Power T&D Equipment Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Transformers, Switchgears, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The US Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: The US 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1
MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 57: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -
MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Canadian Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable Energy Sustain Market Growth
Table 60: Japan's Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, and 2030): Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and Renewable Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -
MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Japanese Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market
Smart Grids to Drive Next Wave of Growth
EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for Transformers
PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -
MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 70: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: French Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 72: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 74: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Italian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 76: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: The UK Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 78: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Spanish Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Regional Market
Table 84: Percentage (%) Share of Asia-Pacific in the World Power Transformers Sales (2019E & 2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China and India Instigate Large-Scale Opportunities
Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promotes Market Expansion
Railway Electrification & High-Speed Railway Projects Augment Addressable Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA _ 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Government Efforts to Address the Country's Power Requirements Drive Strong Market Growth
Table 91: Electricity Consumption in China: 2006-2016 (in TWh) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment
Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers
Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry
Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End
Table 92: Leading Transformer Companies in China (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB, Baoding, TBEA, XD Electric and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Vendors Eye Overseas Markets
Transformers - Regulatory Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Chinese Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
India - A Market Laden with Opportunities
Government's Power-for-All Initiatives to Drive Demand
CEA's National Electricity Plan (NEP) Indicates Robust Requirement
The Indian Electrical Equipment Industry: A Macro Perspective
Competitive Landscape
Indian Transformers Market: A Peek into Market Tiers
Table 95: Leading Players in the Indian Transformers Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for ABB, Baoding Tianwei, BHEL, Crompton Greaves (CG), GE Power India, Siemens,TBEA, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India Growing Into a Major Global Export Hub for Transformers
Opportunities Galore for Indian Transformer Manufacturers
Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation
Vendors Seek Higher Government Involvement in R&D and Testing & Evaluation
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Indian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Review of Select Regional Markets
Afghanistan
Australia & New Zealand
Bangladesh
Singapore
Taiwan
Thailand
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Increased Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure Augurs Well
Growing Concerns over Grid Network Congestion
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Mexico: A Niche Regional Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth
Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids
Energy Challenges Open Avenues for Huge Investment Opportunities in Africa
Urgent Need to Provide Proper Access to Electricity: Primary Demand Driver
Growing Investments in Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Projects Bodes Well
B.Market Analytics
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91) The United States (12) Japan (6) Europe (22) - France (1) - Germany (2) - Italy (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Russia (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East & Africa (7) Latin America (2)
Share this article