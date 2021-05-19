FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 8500 Companies: 248– Players covered include Alamo Group, Inc.; Andreas Stihl AG & Co.; Blount International, Inc.; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; Simplicity Manufacturing, Inc.; Deere & Company; Emak S.p.A; Husqvarna AB; McCulloch Motors Corporation; Makita Corporation; MTD Products, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; STIGA S.p.A.; Castelgarden S.p.A.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; The Ariens Company; The Toro Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, Walk Behind Power Mowers, Trimmers/Brush Cutters, Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills, Chain Saws, Handheld Leaf Blowers, Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors, Bug Killers, Other Product Segments) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Market to Reach 136.6 Million Units by 2026

Powered Outdoor Equipment (POE) or outdoor power equipment are tools that are powered by engine and are used for outdoor activities such as garden cleaning, snow clearing, whirling up soil to facilitate drainage, aeration and growing plants, lawn mowing, and wood cutting and trimming among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 108 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 136.6 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach 36.7 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Walk Behind Power Mowers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 44 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 14.6 Million Units by 2026

The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at 44 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14.6 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. . Growing importance of gardening as a recreational activity or hobby, zeal to develop gardens in homes, as well as the desire to enhance aesthetics through beautiful and properly maintained lawns and gardens continue to support the purchase of new outdoor appliances. In addition, the convenience of utilizing backyard gardens as the perfect option for hosting barbeque parties, camping and a relaxation center is fueling interest in garden maintenance and upgrade.



Trimmers/Brush Cutters Segment to Reach 19 Million Units by 2026

Trimmers are generally used in lawns and gardens to cut grass weeds, or woody material. Trimmers enable easy handling and precise action, where mowers cannot be reached. Applications include cutting and edging around walkways, driveways, and plant beds; and trimming off-the ground plants, such as hedges, bushes & shrubs. Brush cutters are also referred as power edgers and comprise metal blade in place of nylon string to handle strong and rough tasks such as cutting thick woody weeds and brush. In the global Trimmers/Brush Cutters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 12.4 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 16.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2.2 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More



