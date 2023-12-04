Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Report 2023: Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Construction Industry Trends - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powered Outdoor Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Market to Reach 165 Million Units by 2030



The global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 115 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 165 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach 42.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Walk Behind Power Mowers segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides an introduction to the various types of outdoor appliances and tools within this sector, including outdoor grills, walk-behind power mowers, trimmers/brush cutters, chain saws, leaf blowers, riding mowers and lawn tractors, bug killers, hedge trimmers, riding garden tractors, rotary tillers, and snowthrowers.

The report highlights ongoing product innovations and advancements, with a growing emphasis on stylish and aesthetic designs. It projects steady growth in the POE industry over the coming years and examines macro factors influencing POE sales. Developed regions currently dominate the POE market, accounting for over two-thirds of sales volume, but developing countries hold strong growth potential.

The competitive scenario is explored, with a focus on leading players in the global lawn and garden power tools market, including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, The Toro Company, and others. Recent market activity is discussed, and the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 is analyzed, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market. The report also provides data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 45.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at 45.5 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 18.8 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Witnesses Soaring Demand for Rechargeable Battery Powered Equipment

Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery Powered Tools

Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology

Smart Technology Makes Huge Inroads

Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence

Bug Killers: Improved Products Flood the Market

Changing Consumer Preferences Redesign the Product Landscape

Plastic Gains Preference over Metal

Battery Powered Chainsaws Score Over Electric & Gas Powered Chainsaws

Feature Rich Chain Saws Gain Prominence

Breakthrough Advancements Enhance Demand for Leaf Blowers

Low-Noise & Eco-Friendly Leaf Blowers Gain Traction

Prospects for Outdoor Grills and Accessories Remain Upbeat

Innovation at its Best

Increasing Awareness of Spic-and-Span Surroundings Steers Wider Adoption of Walk-Behind Power Mowers

Innovations in the Lawn Mower Segment

Hybrid Mowers: Balancing Environment and Consumer Demands

Cordless Lawn Mowers Set to Make Gains

Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors: Technology Transition Powers the Market

Growing Demand for ZTRs

Battery-powered Riding Mowers Sense Opportunities

Robotic Mowers Make Inroads

A Snapshot of Select Popular Robotic Mowers in the Market

Trimmers/Brush Cutters Remain Relevant

Sustained Opportunities for Hedge Trimmers

Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Construction Industry Trends

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022

Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022

Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022)

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion)

Demographic Trends Favor Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Wealth Distribution of UHNW Individuals by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number and Wealth of UHNW Individuals for Africa , Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America & Caribbean , Middle East , and North America

, , , & , , and Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

Replacement Market: A Major Growth Driver

Life Expectancy for Snowthrowers, Back-Pack Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Handheld Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills, Riding Lawn Mowers and Tractors, Gasoline-Based Power Mowers, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, and Electric-Fired Outdoor Grills (in Years)

Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge

Marketing and Distribution: An Overview

Distribution Channels

Marketers Deal with More Diverse Consumers

E-Retailing Expands Presence

Fast Evolving Role of mCommerce Widens Business Prospects

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 248 Featured)

Corradi S.P.A.

AirBoss Air Tools Co., Ltd.

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

American Lawn Mower Company

Apex Tool Group LLC

BEFCO, Inc.

Blount International, Inc.

Cub Cadet

Draper Tools Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Craftsman

Bigger Boyz Toyz Australia Pty Ltd

Comifer Srl

CAO HUNG TECHNICAL SERVICE TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

Arboriculture Canada Training and Education Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bvbic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets