Global Powerhouse Siemens Joins the HomeSphere Community

Siemens, one of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, will leverage HomeSphere's direct sales and marketing channel to build relationships with more than 2,400 U.S. homebuilders. Innovative and feature-rich, Siemens products save labor costs through ease of installation while being best in class for reliability. The company joins a prestigious group of building product manufacturers calling themselves preferred HomeSphere brands.

"Siemens residential electrical products provide builders with secure and reliable electrical power," said Siemens Director of Channel Marketing Jon Duffie. "HomeSphere's unique platform allows us to connect the country's builders directly with our globally recognized, innovative and reliable energy solutions that also improve the safety and health of the home."

HomeSphere's products and services benefit the entire building channel, with an award-winning incentive management platform for builders and programs that allows the entire manufacturer enterprise – sales, marketing and operations – to analyze data from builder incentive programs and gain insights that help them run their businesses more effectively.

"Siemens brings an industry-leading portfolio of safety, electrical and alternate power solutions to HomeSphere's community of builders," said Sean Olin, HomeSphere Vice President of Business Development and Data Solutions. "Establishing partnerships with industry leaders who champion innovation and technology strengthens the HomeSphere platform and helps builders meet buyers' changing preferences."

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere is the construction industry's only direct channel to the largest community of homebuilders in the United States. Builders use HomeSphere's tools and services to discover the right products for the homes they build, earn incentives on over 1,500 building products from foundation to finish, and develop long-lasting relationships with building product manufacturers. HomeSphere's 2,400+ builder members construct and close over 17 percent of all homes built.

About Siemens Corporation

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 372,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $92.0 billion in fiscal 2017. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.3 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

