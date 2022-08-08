Global Powersports Market to Reach $131.08 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Powersports Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powersports market is expected to grow from US$ 93,703.64 million in 2021 to US$ 131,083.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.



The shifting market for utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs) is one of the main factors contributing to the rise of the powersports market. Technological advancements have benefitted through improved durability and adaptability to off-road vehicles, thereby ensuring greater enjoyment for ATV and UTV riders. For example, Honda has developed its off-road advancements throughout the years, the most current of which is I-4WD. The system monitors the left and right front wheel speeds and applies brakes to the spinning wheel while increasing driving force to the wheel with higher traction.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in All-Terrain Vehicle Popularity and Experience Zones

Rise in Use of Powersports to Boost Adventure Tourism

Market Restraints

Alteration of Soil Structure and Adverse Impact on Vegetation

Market Opportunities

Innovations in Powersports Products

Future Trends

Green Energy in Powersports Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Powersports Market Landscape



5. Powersports Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Powersports - Global Market Analysis



7. Powersports Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Type



8. Powersports Market - Geographic Analysis



9. Powersports Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



10. Industry Landscape



11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

American Landmaster

ARCTIC CAT

BRP

Hisun Motors Corp. USA

Kawasaki Motors Corp

Polaris Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor USA

Volcon ePowersports

American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evuxbd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets