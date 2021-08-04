Global Powertrain Market Outlook 2021 - Powertrain Electrification Offers Future Growth Potential through mHEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs, While Diesel Powertrains are Fast Fading From Technology Strategies
The global powertrain industry continues to be dominated by internal combustion engines (ICE), specifically, gasoline engines, while diesel engine's share has been falling since the dieselgate scandal. While the share of IC engines operating on alternate fuels has remained constant, vehicle electrification is on the rise.
Irrespective of the type of powertrain, the primary focus is on driving down emissions and improving fuel economy. To this effect, each region has different priorities and methods on lowering emissions, with engine downsizing, alternate fuels, mild hybrids, full hybrids, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), all finding suitors across the globe and a recent addition to the list being Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV).
Even in powertrain electrification, the fastest growing trend in the last 5 years is that of mild hybridization, using 48V, 24V, and 12V, which plays a supporting role to conventional ICE. This will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short-to-medium term, ahead of electric vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs, and PHEV).
Increasing electrification, however, is not limited to propulsion and is often applied to optimize powertrain subsystems. Engine downsizing, for example, is a key area that directly brings down fuel consumption and emissions, and even here, electrification is making a mark with electrified turbocharger for instant response and increased energy recovery.
In a bid to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and increase the use of renewable energy, the challenge is often the variable supply of renewable energy and its storage. While battery electric vehicles offer a solution for storing excess energy from the grid and supplying it back when required, the use of synthetic fuels offers another method of renewable-energy storage. This form of energy storage enables the use of existing production, storage, and distribution methods while ensuring carbon-neutral mobility.
All the above ensure that despite the high media and public interest in powertrain electrification, ICE will continue as the leading prime mover for at least a couple of decades.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry, 2020
- Global LV Sales by Region in 2020 and 2021 - Snapshot
- Global Powertrain Mix - Sales Snapshot
- Western Europe - IC Engines Trend: Continued YoY Reduction
- US - Growth of SUVs, Trucks, and Large Vehicles
- China - Sales Forecast by Powertrain
- ICE Outlook - Transition to Zero Emission Zones
- Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures
- Technology Outlook - Pre-chamber Combustion
- Electric Boosting - eCompressor, eTurbo
- Challenges Faced by the Global Powertrain Industry Due to COVID-19
- The 2020 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals Versus Forecast
- Global Powertrain Industry Historic Sales
- Key Predictions for 2021
2. 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Powertrain Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Automotive Powertrain Industry
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
5. Europe - Powertrain Outlook
- Europe - Change in New Vehicle Registrations, 2020
- Europe - Sales by Powertrain, 2020
- Europe Top 5 Countries - Passenger Cars Powertrain Trend
- Western Europe - IC Engines Trend: Continued YoY Reduction
- Western Europe - Gasoline Trend: Passenger Cars
- Western Europe - Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Sales Surge to Continue in 2021
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - Limited Growth Opportunity
- EVs - Rapid Growth in 2020 to Meet CO2 Emission Targets
- Europe - Powertrain Highlights Summary
6. US - Powertrain Outlook
- Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- Growth of SUVs, Trucks, and Large Vehicles
- Continued Increase in the Demand for Pickup Trucks
- Gasoline's Dominance to Continue
- SUV and Commercial Van Diesel Segment Trending in 2020
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles to Continue to Grow
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - Third-largest FHEV Market to Continue to Grow
- EVs - BEVs Outselling PHEVs by 3.5 times
- Powertrain Summary
7. China - Powertrain Outlook
- Sales Forecast by Powertrain
- Sales Breakdown by Powertrain and Models
- Technology Development Roadmap
- Emission Standards Outlook
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - mHEV Sales to Continue to Increase in 2021
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - New 2021 Regulations Ensure Chinese OEMs Offer Hybrids
- EVs - Launch of Affordable EVs to Continue to Drive Sales
8. South Korea - Powertrain Outlook
- Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- Sales by Powertrain
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Short-term Growth Dependent on European OEMs
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - Continue to Grow for the 7th Year in a Row
- EVs - Market Driven by Government Tax Benefits for Sales Promotion
- Powertrain Summary and Trends Impacting Powertrains
9. Japan - Powertrain Outlook
- Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- Powertrain Summary and Trends Impacting Powertrains
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Niche Market Accounting for Less Than 0.5%
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - 23.3% Market Share With a Recovery in Q4
- EVs - Market Decline for the 3rd Straight Year
- Legislation Summary
10. India - Powertrain Outlook
- Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- OEM Sales Performance and Market Share
- Sales by Powertrain
- Gasoline-Diesel Equation by OEM
- Segment-wise Sales and Share
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - 12V Systems to Grow
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - Continue to be a Scarce Commodity
- EVs - Regulations and Policies to Promote EVs Having a Positive Impact
- CAFE Regulations - 2022 Target to Promote Powertrain Electrification
- Automotive Market Summary
11. ASEAN Countries - Powertrain Outlook Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand
- Indonesia - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- Indonesia - 2020 Vehicle Sales by Segment
- Thailand - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- Malaysia - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations, 2020
- ASEAN - Powertrain Summary
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles - Growth From Low-cost, Low-voltage mHEV Systems
- Full Hybrid Vehicles - Niche Applications Account for 0.2%
- EVs - Tax Benefits to Promote EV Sales in Thailand
12. Powertrain Technology Outlook
- Technology Roadmap: Powertrain Development Trends
- Fuel Economy Improvement: Focus Areas
13. Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures
- Global Passenger Car Technology Adoption Indices - Summary
- Technology Outlook - Pre-chamber Combustion
- Technology Outlook - SCR Twin Dosing
- Electric Boosting - eCompressor, eTurbo
- OEM Transmission Alignment
- Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Transmission Technologies
- Current and Future Preferences in Cathode Chemistries
- Case Study - General Motors: Chevy Volt (Glycol Liquid cooled BTMS)
- Case Study - BMW i3 Battery Design
14. Regional Predictions 2021
15. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Powertrain Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Engine Boosting and Downsizing for Improving Fuel Economy and Reducing Emissions, 2021
16. Key Conclusions
