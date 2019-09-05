Global Powertrain Outlook 2019-2030
This research service provides an in-depth analysis of powertrain technology and strategic imperatives of upcoming diesel/gasoline technology, technology roadmaps, and technology advancement. The study will highlight current and future product plans of various manufacturers and growth potential. The emission regulation is tightening its standards; moreover, pollution levels have begun shifting the existing dynamics of the global automotive market. Though xEV (electric and hybrid vehicles) have gained traction with developed nations, they are yet to do so in niche markets, such as India, Eastern Europe, and APAC.
Research Scope
- Base Year: 2018; Study Period: 2010-2030; Forecast Period: 2019-2030
- Geographical: Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) China, South Korea, North America (The United States), Turkey, Indonesia, India, and Japan
Key Features
The aim of this study is to research, analyze, and forecast the trends; provide an overview of the EV & hybrid vehicle market, and discuss the impact of these trends on the growth and performance of key OEMs. The study mainly focuses on PV technology outlook globally and regional trends. The changes in test procedures for passenger vehicles which will increase adoption of advanced powertrain technologies. Gasoline engines will look at higher boosting technologies whereas diesel engines will look at alternative exhaust after-treatment systems.
There is a brief explanation of various engines and transmission that will be introduced by various OEMs with the support of Tier I suppliers. The strict standards will impact the ICE adoption; therefore, the impact of electrification and its effect on future models is discussed to show the market penetration of conventional powertrain in comparison to ePowertrain strategy.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the business environment of the powertrain systems? What kind of market dynamics and impact will it have on the automotive industry?
- What are the key strategies that OEMs in Europe, North America, China, Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and Japan plan to use to produce high-performance engines? What is the impact of low-emission technology systems?
- What are the technology trends in Europe, North America, China, India, and Japan? What is the status of existing development and how will it evolve in the future?
- How will the powertrain market evolve in the next five or seven years? What is the brief outlook for 2019?
- What are the different types of regulatory standards applicable?
- What are the various technologies that have been launched for engines and transmissions?
- How are conventional passenger cars modified to adopt electrification and meet emission standards?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings for 2018
- Executive Summary - Key Technologies to Watch in 2019
- Executive Summary - Global Powertrain Mix: Sales Snapshot
- Executive Summary - 2020 Global Push for Electrified Powertrains
- Executive Summary - Electrification and the Combustion Engine
- Executive Summary - Predictions for 2019
- Executive Summary - Western Europe: Diesel Trend (Passenger Cars)
- Executive Summary - Diesel Impact Factors and Outlook
- Executive Summary - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations (EU)
- Executive Summary - United States of America: Diesel Car Sales
- Executive Summary - Gasoline Technology Roadmap
- Roadmap of OEM Exhaust Diesel After-treatment Strategies
- Diesel Exhaust After-treatment Roadmap
- Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures
- Global Powertrain Outlook - Key Things to Watch for in 2019
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
3. Europe - Powertrain Outlook
- Western Europe - Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars
- EU 5 - Diesel Trend
- Western Europe - Trend for Low Capacity and High Powered Engines
- Europe - Compact SUV/Crossover Growth Outlook
- EU - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations (2018)
- Europe - EV Sales Forecast
- Europe - Powertrain Highlights Summary
4. USA - Powertrain Outlook
- United States of America - Diesel Car Sales Outlook
- USA - Pickup/Van Diesel Segment Trending for 2019
- USA - EV Sales Forecast
- Passenger Car Technology Adoption Indices - Summary
- USA - Powertrain Summary
5. China - Powertrain Outlook
- China - Sales Forecast by Powertrain
- China - Technology Development Roadmap
- China - Emission Standards Outlook
- China Technology Outlook - Light Weight Passenger Vehicles
- China Technology Outlook - Geely Auto: Renewable Methanol Cars
6. India - Powertrain Outlook
- India - Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation
- India - Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation by OEM
- India - Powertrain Outlook: Emission Norms
- FAME India - Roadmap (2015-2020)
- India - Powertrain Outlook: Technology Adoption and Cost of Compliance
7. Brazil - Powertrain Outlook
- Brazil - Powertrain and Sales Summary
8. Turkey - Powertrain Outlook
- Turkey - Light Vehicle Market
- Turkey - Powertrain Outlook
9. South Korea - Powertrain Outlook
- South Korea - Sales by Powertrain
10. Japan - Powertrain Outlook
- Japan - Powertrain Summary
11. Indonesia - Powertrain Outlook
- Indonesia - Powertrain Summary
- Indonesia - 2018 Powertrain Sales and Production by Segment and Fuel
12. Powertrain Technology Outlook
- Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures
- Technology Outlook (eCAT) - Need for Heated Catalytic Converters
- Continental (EMICAT) Electrically Heated Catalyst - Case Study
- eCAT for Diesel Adoption and Strategy
- Technology Outlook - Gasoline Spark Controlled Compression Ignition
- Technology Outlook - Variable Compression Ratio
- Technology Outlook - GDi Technology
- GDi Technology Roadmap
- Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Technologies - OEM Focus
- Powertrain Market - Transmission Trend
- Faurecia - BlueHDi Technology (Market Leaders for SCR)
- SCR - Integrated DPF and SCR System: Results
- Major Partnerships/Joint Ventures for Exhaust After-Treatment System
- Comparison of Advanced Powertrain Technology - OEM Application
- Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Engine Technologies
- Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Transmission Technologies
13. 2018-2020 Powertrain and Vehicle Launches to Watch
- Key Market Introductions in 2018-2020 - Engines
- Key Market Introductions in 2017-2019 - Engines
- Key Market Introductions in 2017-2019 - Engines/Transmissions
- Long-range Luxury BEVs to Rule the Market
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Powertrain Outlook
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
15. Conclusions and Future Outlook
16. Appendix
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviation List
- List of Exhibits
