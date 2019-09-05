Global Powertrain Outlook 2019-2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Powertrain Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an in-depth analysis of powertrain technology and strategic imperatives of upcoming diesel/gasoline technology, technology roadmaps, and technology advancement. The study will highlight current and future product plans of various manufacturers and growth potential. The emission regulation is tightening its standards; moreover, pollution levels have begun shifting the existing dynamics of the global automotive market. Though xEV (electric and hybrid vehicles) have gained traction with developed nations, they are yet to do so in niche markets, such as India, Eastern Europe, and APAC.

Research Scope

Base Year: 2018; Study Period: 2010-2030; Forecast Period: 2019-2030

Geographical: Europe ( Denmark , France , Germany , Italy , the Netherlands , Norway , Portugal , Spain , Sweden , and the United Kingdom ) China , South Korea , North America ( The United States ), Turkey , Indonesia , India , and Japan

Key Features



The aim of this study is to research, analyze, and forecast the trends; provide an overview of the EV & hybrid vehicle market, and discuss the impact of these trends on the growth and performance of key OEMs. The study mainly focuses on PV technology outlook globally and regional trends. The changes in test procedures for passenger vehicles which will increase adoption of advanced powertrain technologies. Gasoline engines will look at higher boosting technologies whereas diesel engines will look at alternative exhaust after-treatment systems.



There is a brief explanation of various engines and transmission that will be introduced by various OEMs with the support of Tier I suppliers. The strict standards will impact the ICE adoption; therefore, the impact of electrification and its effect on future models is discussed to show the market penetration of conventional powertrain in comparison to ePowertrain strategy.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the business environment of the powertrain systems? What kind of market dynamics and impact will it have on the automotive industry?

What are the key strategies that OEMs in Europe , North America , China , Korea, Turkey , Indonesia , and Japan plan to use to produce high-performance engines? What is the impact of low-emission technology systems?

, , , Korea, , , and plan to use to produce high-performance engines? What is the impact of low-emission technology systems? What are the technology trends in Europe , North America , China , India , and Japan ? What is the status of existing development and how will it evolve in the future?

, , , , and ? What is the status of existing development and how will it evolve in the future? How will the powertrain market evolve in the next five or seven years? What is the brief outlook for 2019?

What are the different types of regulatory standards applicable?

What are the various technologies that have been launched for engines and transmissions?

How are conventional passenger cars modified to adopt electrification and meet emission standards?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings for 2018

Executive Summary - Key Technologies to Watch in 2019

Executive Summary - Global Powertrain Mix: Sales Snapshot

Executive Summary - 2020 Global Push for Electrified Powertrains

Executive Summary - Electrification and the Combustion Engine

Executive Summary - Predictions for 2019

Executive Summary - Western Europe : Diesel Trend (Passenger Cars)

: Diesel Trend (Passenger Cars) Executive Summary - Diesel Impact Factors and Outlook

Executive Summary - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations (EU)

Executive Summary - United States of America : Diesel Car Sales

: Diesel Car Sales Executive Summary - Gasoline Technology Roadmap

Roadmap of OEM Exhaust Diesel After-treatment Strategies

Diesel Exhaust After-treatment Roadmap

Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures

Global Powertrain Outlook - Key Things to Watch for in 2019

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

3. Europe - Powertrain Outlook

Western Europe - Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars

- Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars EU 5 - Diesel Trend

Western Europe - Trend for Low Capacity and High Powered Engines

- Trend for Low Capacity and High Powered Engines Europe - Compact SUV/Crossover Growth Outlook

- Compact SUV/Crossover Growth Outlook EU - Change in New Passenger Car Registrations (2018)

Europe - EV Sales Forecast

- EV Sales Forecast Europe - Powertrain Highlights Summary

4. USA - Powertrain Outlook

United States of America - Diesel Car Sales Outlook

- Diesel Car Sales Outlook USA - Pickup/Van Diesel Segment Trending for 2019

- Pickup/Van Diesel Segment Trending for 2019 USA - EV Sales Forecast

- EV Sales Forecast Passenger Car Technology Adoption Indices - Summary

USA - Powertrain Summary

5. China - Powertrain Outlook

China - Sales Forecast by Powertrain

- Sales Forecast by Powertrain China - Technology Development Roadmap

- Technology Development Roadmap China - Emission Standards Outlook

- Emission Standards Outlook China Technology Outlook - Light Weight Passenger Vehicles

China Technology Outlook - Geely Auto: Renewable Methanol Cars

6. India - Powertrain Outlook

India - Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation

- Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation India - Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation by OEM

- Powertrain Outlook: Gasoline-Diesel Equation by OEM India - Powertrain Outlook: Emission Norms

- Powertrain Outlook: Emission Norms FAME India - Roadmap (2015-2020)

- Roadmap (2015-2020) India - Powertrain Outlook: Technology Adoption and Cost of Compliance

7. Brazil - Powertrain Outlook

Brazil - Powertrain and Sales Summary

8. Turkey - Powertrain Outlook

Turkey - Light Vehicle Market

- Light Vehicle Market Turkey - Powertrain Outlook

9. South Korea - Powertrain Outlook

South Korea - Sales by Powertrain

10. Japan - Powertrain Outlook

Japan - Powertrain Summary

11. Indonesia - Powertrain Outlook

Indonesia - Powertrain Summary

- Powertrain Summary Indonesia - 2018 Powertrain Sales and Production by Segment and Fuel

12. Powertrain Technology Outlook

Regional Strategy for Testing Procedures

Technology Outlook (eCAT) - Need for Heated Catalytic Converters

Continental (EMICAT) Electrically Heated Catalyst - Case Study

eCAT for Diesel Adoption and Strategy

Technology Outlook - Gasoline Spark Controlled Compression Ignition

Technology Outlook - Variable Compression Ratio

Technology Outlook - GDi Technology

GDi Technology Roadmap

Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Technologies - OEM Focus

Powertrain Market - Transmission Trend

Faurecia - BlueHDi Technology (Market Leaders for SCR)

SCR - Integrated DPF and SCR System: Results

Major Partnerships/Joint Ventures for Exhaust After-Treatment System

Comparison of Advanced Powertrain Technology - OEM Application

Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Engine Technologies

Vehicle Segment Alignment Analysis - Transmission Technologies

13. 2018-2020 Powertrain and Vehicle Launches to Watch

Key Market Introductions in 2018-2020 - Engines

Key Market Introductions in 2017-2019 - Engines

Key Market Introductions in 2017-2019 - Engines/Transmissions

Long-range Luxury BEVs to Rule the Market

14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Powertrain Outlook

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

15. Conclusions and Future Outlook

16. Appendix

Top 2018 Global Economic Trends

Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviation List

List of Exhibits

